Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
LOCAL NEWS

80K fentanyl pills seized in Utah drug bust

Feb 11, 2023, 12:27 PM | Updated: 12:28 pm
A pair of drug busts in Summit and Wasatch counties on Thursday resulted in the seizure of meth, he...
A pair of drug busts in Summit and Wasatch counties on Thursday resulted in the seizure of meth, heroin, marijuana and approximately 19 pounds of fentanyl pills. (StanislauV, Shutterstock)
(StanislauV, Shutterstock)
KSL.com's Profile Picture BY
KSL.com

COALVILLE, Utah — A pair of drug busts in Summit and Wasatch counties on Thursday led to the discovery of meth, heroin, marijuana and tens of thousands of fentanyl pills.

In Summit County, about 12:20 p.m., a car was pulled over on I-80 near Coalville because the tint on the windows was too dark, according to a police booking affidavit.

“I could not see the driver of the vehicle as it passed my location,” the arresting trooper wrote in the affidavit.

A Utah Highway Patrol trooper could smell burnt marijuana when he approached the vehicle and the driver rolled down the window. When the trooper told the driver that he would be searching her car, “The driver refused to exit the vehicle and began texting on her phone. She was removed from the vehicle with minimal force,” the affidavit states.

During a search of the car, 19 pounds of fentanyl pills — approximately 80,000 pills — and 3 pounds of heroin were found, according to the affidavit. Drug paraphernalia, a loaded gun, about $3,000 cash, and a small amount of marijuana were also found, the affidavit states.

Ruth Mery Argueta, 31, was booked into the Summit County Jail for investigation of two counts of drug possession with intent to distribute, two counts of possession of a firearm by a restricted person, obstructing justice, marijuana possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and a window tint violation.

The affidavit states the U.S. attorney for Utah will screen the case for potential federal charges.

Also on Thursday, in a separate case, a Heber City police officer pulled over a vehicle for a headlight violation. The driver provided the officer with a Mexican ID card but did not have a Utah driver’s license, according to a police booking affidavit. The driver was asked to perform field sobriety tests.

The driver passed the test. But while doing so, the officer “noticed that he had a hat on that said Joaquin Guzman and the number 701, with a Colombian flag, Mexico flag and the American flag. I recognized the name Joaquin Guzman because he is El Chapo the Mexican drug lord and the 701 is the number ranking that El Chapo held as the 701st Forbes richest person in the world,” the affidavit states.

The officer asked for the driver’s permission to search his vehicle. After getting consent, police searched the car and found small amounts of meth and marijuana, the affidavit states. Jaime Antonio Castro Miranda, 24, was arrested and taken to the Wasatch County Jail. Before being formally booked into jail, Miranda was asked if he had any more drugs on him, to which he claimed he did not, according to the affidavit.

At the jail, however, a baggie of meth was found in his sock as he was being checked into the facility, the affidavit states. Later, two additional baggies were found by jail personnel while searching Miranda.

He was arrested for investigation of drug possession with intent to distribute, taking drugs into a correctional facility, drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, marijuana possession and not having a driver’s license.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

20-year-old Creed Leonard, at this first day of home MTC. (Courtesy: Chad Waggoner)...
Michael Locklear

St. George missionary recovering in Boston hospital after getting hit by car

A missionary from St. George is now in a rehabilitation hospital in Boston after getting hit by a car two and a half months ago.
22 hours ago
Photo of Starlink across Utah. (Courtesy: Brennen Louie)...
Michael Houck

Starlink crosses Utah’s skies creating a bright line across the sky

SpaceX's Starlink once again caused many Utahns to wonder if an alien invasion is finally happening Sunday evening. 
22 hours ago
[File] Utah Highway Patrol State Trooper car (Laura Seitz, Deseret News)...
Michael Houck

Wrong way driver causes double fatal crash on I-15, police say

A wrong-way driver closed down Interstate 15 outside of Leeds, Utah Sunday morning.
22 hours ago
The scene of a shooting is surrounded in crime scene tape....
Brooke Williams

UPDATE: Teen dead, suspect at large, another injured after shootings Saturday in SLC

A teen is dead, and the 14-year-old suspect accused of firing the deadly shot is at large.
22 hours ago
23-year-old Trevor Zerilli. (Courtesy: Zerilli family)...
Michael Locklear

Utah student surprised with Super Bowl tickets after medical battle, brain surgery

A UVU student was surprised with Super Bowl LVII tickets after a medical battle involving a seizure, a rare diagnosis, and brain surgery.
2 days ago
Handcuffs in a jail cell FILE PHOTO (Ravell Call/Deseret News)...
Michael Houck

Washington County man booked for sexual abuse of a child, voyeurism charges

A Washington City man was booked after allegations of sexually assaulting a minor and making comments of copying the murder-suicide in Enoch, Utah.
2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
80K fentanyl pills seized in Utah drug bust