LOCAL NEWS

St. George missionary recovering in Boston hospital after getting hit by car

Feb 12, 2023, 10:09 PM | Updated: Feb 13, 2023, 5:30 am
Michael Locklear's Profile Picture BY
ST. GEORGE, Utah  — A missionary from St. George, Utah, is now in a rehabilitation hospital after getting hit by a car two and a half months ago.

Creed Leonard, 20, was walking across the street with his mission companion the night of Nov. 30 in Boston, Massachusetts, when the two were hit.

“It’s kind of one of those worst nightmare scenarios,” said Chad Waggoner, Leonard’s father.

He said the details of the situation are unclear, and it’s still under investigation.

“They were actually crossing the road to meet up with someone who was going to give them a ride to a lesson that they were teaching that night,” Waggoner explained.

Leonard’s companion broke several bones but is recovering at home. Leonard has been in a Boston hospital since the collision caused a traumatic brain injury.

Running back Crimson Creed Leonard #7. (Courtesy: Chad Waggoner) Creed with brother, sister, and cousins. (Courtesy: Chad Waggoner) Creed with his 2nd cousin Eowyn (Courtesy: Chad Waggoner) Creed and with his younger brother Cross. (Courtesy: Chad Waggoner) Creed with his sister Sway. (Courtesy: Chad Waggoner) Creed with this mother. (Courtesy: Chad Waggoner) Creed with this father Chad Waggoner. (Courtesy: Chad Waggoner)

He’d finished his first year at Brigham Young University six months earlier and had been serving a Spanish-speaking mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“He’s still in what they call a mid-conscious state,” Waggoner said, “so he’s waking up, but he still is not completely responsive.”

Leonard’s making progress. He was recently transferred to a rehabilitation hospital in Boston, where he’s expected to be for the next five to eight weeks.

As the expenses rack up, people can now donate through GoFundMe*.

Waggoner has visited the hospital on the other side of the country as much as he can, while his wife has rented an apartment near the hospital to be close to her son.

“She’s been by his side,” Waggoner said. “If you can imagine this, he was injured – it was a couple of months ago – and she’s been at the hospital for every waking visitors hours that there is since his accident.”

Leonard’s recovery could take years.

“A mother’s love is important in this healing process,” he added.

The family is updating people through the Messages for Creed Facebook page, which has more than 2,000 followers.

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

KSL 5 TV Live

