SEARCH & RESCUES

Search crews recover body of teen who fell through ice at Tooele reservoir

Feb 14, 2023, 5:18 AM | Updated: 1:46 pm
Josh Ellis's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

TOOELE, Utah — Police say the body of a 14-year-old who fell through the ice at Settlement Canyon Reservoir in Tooele has been recovered.

Lt. Jeremy Hansen with the Tooele City Police Department said the boy’s body was found early Tuesday morning. His name has not been released, but Tooele High School released a statement on Tuesday:

“We are saddened and hurting following the tragic accident at Settlement Canyon Reservoir Monday night involving a Tooele High student. Our hearts go out to the family and friends during this difficult time.

“There is a crisis team and counselors available at Tooele High School for any student, faculty and staff who would like to talk with someone.”

Police received a call at approximately 7 p.m. Monday saying the teen had fallen through the ice. Officers learned three teenage boys — identified as a 14-year-old, 16-year-old and 18-year-old — were on the ice when it happened.

Both the 14-year-old and 18-year-old fell through the ice. The older teen was able to escape the water and ran with the 16-year-old to have someone in the area call 911.

Hansen said two officers went out on the ice during the search.

“One actually fell all the way through,” Hansen said. “The other officers on scene helped him back up on top of the ice; He warmed up in the back of the ambulance and is fine.”

A couple of firefighters also partially fell through the ice, which Hansen said was causing problems in their search and recovery efforts.

Two helicopters, including one from the Utah Department of Public Safety, were involved in the search, along with the DPS dive team.

