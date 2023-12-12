Woman injured in hiking accident at Arches National Park

MOAB — A 26-year-old woman suffered a lower leg injury in a hiking accident Sunday at Arches National Park.

Grand County emergency personnel were dispatched to the Devil’s Garden Primitive Trail just after 1 p.m.

According to a Facebook posting, the victim was downclimbing off of a sandstone fin when a rock gave way.

Grand County paramedics worked along with the National Park Service Search and Rescue to get to the victim, treat her injuries and transport her more than a mile through the backcountry to where an ambulance was waiting.

The rescue was made more difficult by the weather. According to the posting, the temperature was 40 degrees with a mixture of ice and snow in certain areas of the trail.

The rescue was complete around 5 p.m.