On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

SEARCH & RESCUES

4 teen hikers rescued after getting lost in fog on Antelope Island

Jan 3, 2024, 6:14 PM

Search and rescue crews at the entrance of Frary Peak trail....

Search and rescue crews at the entrance of Frary Peak trail. (Davis County Sheriff's Search and Rescue)

(Davis County Sheriff's Search and Rescue)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

SYRACUSE — Four teenagers needed help off an Antelope Island trail after a thick fog caused them to get lost Tuesday evening.

According to Davis County search and rescue, the teenagers were hiking on Frary Peak trail when the fog rolled in and caused them to lose their bearings. Adding to the situation, a group of bison moved into the area, making it more complicated for them to get down.

A search and rescue team went up the trail and found the missing teenagers, and “after negotiating with the bison,” the hikers and the team made it off the trail, according to the search and rescue Facebook page.

Everyone got off the mountain safe and sound by 8:30 p.m.

Davis County search and rescue asks everyone to prepare for rapidly changing weather as it’s the time of year when this happens.

KSL 5 TV Live

Search & Rescues

Craig Gordon (right) meeting Matt Long (left) for the first time after the tragic avalanche....

Alex Cabrero

20 years after fatal avalanche, an investigator and survivor meet for the first time

A survivor of the fatal avalanche near the Sundance Ski Resort in 2003 met the man who started an avalanche awareness program because of that incident.

8 days ago

The Provo Police Department says thermal technology helped them save a young man who was lost while...

Shelby Lofton

Thermal technology helping Provo police get to stranded hikers quicker

The Provo Police Department says thermal technology helped them save a young man who was lost while hiking Sunday night.

21 days ago

helicopter hovers above a paraglider crash on a snow-covered mountain...

Andrew Adams and Larry D. Curtis, KSL TV

Rescuers airlift man off Mahogany Mountain after Utah County paragliding crash

Rescuers hoisted a paraglider off a Utah County mountain Tuesday night after a crash and said he is expected to recover.

22 days ago

A 26-year-old woman suffered a lower leg injury in a hiking accident Sunday at Arches National Park...

Mark Jones

Woman injured in hiking accident at Arches National Park

A 26-year-old woman suffered a lower leg injury in a hiking accident Sunday at Arches National Park.

23 days ago

Avalanche Awareness Week is coming at a critical time after some areas in the mountains of Utah got...

Dan Rascon

Avalanche Awareness Week provides training for those going into the backcountry

Avalanche Awareness Week is coming at a critical time after some areas in the mountains of Utah got more than 4 feet of new snow as a result of the weekend storm.

1 month ago

Two BASE jumpers were rescued by search and rescue personnel in separate incidents last week near...

Mark Jones

Two BASE jumpers injured last week in separate incidents near Moab

The Grand County Sheriff's Office says a 37-year-old BASE jumper was injured in a fall last week, and another jumper suffered ankle and wrist injuries in a separate incident. 

1 month ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

4 teen hikers rescued after getting lost in fog on Antelope Island