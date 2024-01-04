4 teen hikers rescued after getting lost in fog on Antelope Island

SYRACUSE — Four teenagers needed help off an Antelope Island trail after a thick fog caused them to get lost Tuesday evening.

According to Davis County search and rescue, the teenagers were hiking on Frary Peak trail when the fog rolled in and caused them to lose their bearings. Adding to the situation, a group of bison moved into the area, making it more complicated for them to get down.

WATCH: A fog overtook parts of Tooele County Tuesday afternoon, covering the area in a white misty ocean.@kslweather pic.twitter.com/INwviSyVlX — KSL 5 TV (@KSL5TV) January 3, 2024

A search and rescue team went up the trail and found the missing teenagers, and “after negotiating with the bison,” the hikers and the team made it off the trail, according to the search and rescue Facebook page.

Everyone got off the mountain safe and sound by 8:30 p.m.

Davis County search and rescue asks everyone to prepare for rapidly changing weather as it’s the time of year when this happens.