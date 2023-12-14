On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Thermal technology helping Provo police get to stranded hikers quicker

Dec 13, 2023, 6:43 PM | Updated: 7:13 pm

Shelby Lofton's Profile Picture

BY SHELBY LOFTON


KSLTV.com

PROVO — The Provo Police Department said thermal technology helped them save a young man who was lost while hiking Sunday night.

With night approaching and temperatures dropping, police said a drone armed with thermal technology located the lost hiker within minutes.

“He called his parents, who then called us,” said Sgt. Kreston Bascom with Provo police. Bascom said pilots take the location from the 911 call and program it into the drone.

“We’ll use a tool like a drone to evaluate the situation,” he said. “Map out an exact location to the person and a route to them.”

The technology can find humans quickly with a nearly crystal-clear shot.

“We’ve saved so much time,” Bascom said. “Because in the past, what we’ve had to do is send our mountain rescue team in there. They assess the situation, radio back.”

Thermal technology changing the game

The drone pilot in Sunday’s rescue found the young man in 10 minutes.

“It’s a game-changer,” said Capt. Brian Wolken, with Provo Police Department. He said the darker the color, the hotter the item.

“We had a couple of climbers that we had to rescue,” he said. “It was pitch black, but we were able to find them with our thermal imaging.”

The Provo Police Department says thermal technology helped them save a young man who was lost while hiking Sunday night. (KSL TV)

Bascom said some of the drones have speakers attached to them, allowing the pilots to communicate with stranded hikers from the ground. These officers say when the drone is the first responder, it can cut down on response times.

“The sooner we can locate them and offer aid to them,” Bascom said, “The safer it is for them and the responders.”

The drones are also equipped to drop-off items like water, a phone, or keys, police said. Police also stress that the drones are for safety and not spying.

In Sunday’s rescue, all individuals involved got off the mountain without any injuries.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Earlier this week, a Rose Park resident felt her Christmas had been stolen from her. Through the ge...

Dan Rascon

Stolen Christmas lights replaced by person ‘looking to serve and help’

Earlier this week, a Rose Park resident felt her Christmas had been stolen from her. Through the generosity of one individual, however, her Christmas has been restored.

22 minutes ago

Hill Air Force Base airmen arriving at Ogden's foster care to get ready for their deliveries....

Mike Anderson and Michael Houck, KSL TV

Hill Air Force Base airmen bring Christmas to foster kids

Dozens of Hill Air Force Base airmen come together every year to make sure that at least some of Utah's foster children are not forgotten by Santa.

57 minutes ago

Sue Runyon glides toward target during cliff jumping in moab area february 26, 1999. (Ravell Call, ...

Mary Culbertson

One injured in Moab base jumping accident

A person was injured in a base jumping accident in Moab and taken by helicopter to St. Mary's Hospital.

1 hour ago

(Photo: Katherine Zitting)...

Erin Cox

Fire displaces family of nine – what happened and how they’re moving forward

The charred remains of a house in Eagle Mountain serve as a reminder of what happened on Sunday.

2 hours ago

Construction equipment on the side of the road of 2100 South....

Katija Stjepovic

Construction on 2100 South pauses for holiday shoppers

Traveling through Sugar House will get a bit easier for the holidays as the 2100 South Construction project is taking a break.

2 hours ago

Athena, a 6-week-old Siamese kitten found stuffed into a sandwich-sized plastic container that was ...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Kitten found in sandwich container is improving

A 6-week-old kitten found stuffed in a sandwich container in the backseat of a car occupied by two suspected drug users, is making significant progress.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Thermal technology helping Provo police get to stranded hikers quicker