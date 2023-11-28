Two BASE jumpers injured last week in separate incidents near Moab

MOAB — The Grand County Sheriff’s Office says a 37-year-old BASE jumper was injured in a fall last week, and another jumper suffered ankle and wrist injuries in a separate incident.

In a Facebook posting, emergency personnel say the 37-year-old suffered a lower-leg fracture after jumping from the Dragon’s Nest Base exit point in the Fisher Towers area on Nov. 22.

According to the post, the victim landed on a ledge near the base of the cliff below his exit point. It was at the top of a steep slope about 1,800 vertical feet above the trailhead at Fisher Towers. A companion of the victim was able to safely get to the accident site and render aid.

The rescue operation took seven hours to complete.

A medical helicopter transported emergency personnel and equipment to the top of the cliff above the injured jumper. Once at the top of the cliff, rescuers put together a technical rope rescue system to lower a paramedic down 350 feet to the victim. Once the medic had the patient secured, the two were raised to the top of the cliff. From there, the victim was transported by helicopter to a regional hospital.

A helicopter from the Utah Department of Public Safety was used to transport the companion from the accident site back to the trailhead. Emergency personnel were then transported back to the trailhead.

A second BASE jumping incident

On Sunday, the search and rescue team was notified of another injured BASE jumper. This incident occurred in the area of Corral Canyon, north of Moab. Once on scene, emergency personnel had discovered the victim had experienced a rough landing and tumbled through a boulder field.

The victim had suffered ankle and wrist injuries. And was assisted by bystanders down a small hill to a dirt road where paramedics were able to render aid.

According to the post, during the week of Thanksgiving every year, BASE jumpers, from various parts around the word, come to Moab for the annual Turkey Boogie fundraising event. During the 2022 event, search and rescue responded to five incidents. With the two incidents last week, Grand County Search and Rescue said it has responded to 114 calls this year. That’s down from 130 incidents from this time last year.

More reading: