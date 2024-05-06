One person in custody following a shooting in Clinton on Sunday

CLINTON — Clinton police say one person is in custody following a shooting Sunday afternoon.

According to police, the shooting occurred in the area of 1090 N. 750 West at about 4:45 p.m.

Police said dispatch had received a 911 call that one person had been shot “was in need of immediate medical assistance.”

Once police arrived on scene, a suspect was found and safely taken into custody. The victim was transported to an area hosptial. The condition of the victim was not provided.

Police said there are no outstanding suspects and there is no threat to the community. Police also said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

No other information was provided.