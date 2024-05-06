On the Site:
One person in custody following a shooting in Clinton on Sunday

May 5, 2024, 7:56 PM

FILE: One person is in custody following a shooting in Clinton on Sunday. (Clinton City Police Department)

BY MARK JONES


CLINTON Clinton police say one person is in custody following a shooting Sunday afternoon.

According to police, the shooting occurred in the area of 1090 N. 750 West at about 4:45 p.m.

Police said dispatch had received a 911 call that one person had been shot “was in need of immediate medical assistance.”

Once police arrived on scene, a suspect was found and safely taken into custody. The victim was transported to an area hosptial. The condition of the victim was not provided.

Police said there are no outstanding suspects and there is no threat to the community. Police also said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

No other information was provided.

The popular TV series "The Chosen" is filming again in Utah. (KSL TV(...

Carole Mikita

TV series ‘The Chosen’ has returned to Utah to film fifth season

The popular TV series "The Chosen" is filming again in Utah.

12 minutes ago

Law enforcement agencies and people across the state are sharing messages of support and paying the...

Shelby Lofton

‘We protect our officers’: Santaquin community shows support for family of fallen police officer

Law enforcement agencies and people across the state are sharing messages of support and paying their respects to the family of a fallen Santaquin police officer.

18 minutes ago

The Northern Utah Mennonite Church in Tremonton is pictured on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. A 4.4 magn...

Devin Oldroyd, KSL NewsRadio

Utah experiences 4.4-magnitude earthquake just outside of Tremonton

Residents of Tremonton may have felt some shaking on Sunday, as a 4.4 magnitude earthquake hit the area.

4 hours ago

Man sits between Utah's historic flag and U.S. flag...

Mark Jones

Gov. Cox pays tribute to the fallen Santaquin police officer

On Sunday night, Gov. Spencer Cox addressed the tragic events earlier in the day that resulted in the death of a Santaquin police officer.

4 hours ago

Wet and snowy conditions moved into northern Utah on Sunday. (UDOT)...

Mark Jones

Wet and snowy conditions move into northern Utah on Sunday

Wet and snowy conditions moved into northern Utah early Sunday afternoon.

8 hours ago

Two homes were destroyed following a residential fire early Sunday morning, according to Unified Fi...

Mark Jones

Fire destroys two Eagle Mountain homes, two others damaged

Two homes were destroyed following a residential fire early Sunday morning, according to Unified Fire Authority.

8 hours ago

