Utah experiences 4.4-magnitude earthquake just outside of Tremonton

BRIGHAM CITY — Residents of Tremonton may have felt some shaking on Sunday, as a 4.4 magnitude earthquake hit the area.

According to the University of Utah Seismograph Stations’ X account, the earthquake occurred at 5:30 p.m.

The University of Utah Seismograph Stations (UUSS) reports that a light earthquake of magnitude 4.4 occurred at 05:30 PM on May 05, 2024. The epicenter of the shock was located about 16 mi southwest of Tremonton, UT. — UUSS (@UUSSquake) May 6, 2024

The UUSS reports that the epicenter of the quake was around 16 miles southwest of Tremonton.

This earthquake came just one day after Tremonton experienced another smaller earthquake. That earthquake was a 3.9-magnitude quake.

The UUSS encourages anyone who felt the quake to fill out a survey here.