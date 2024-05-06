On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
Weekend traffic alert for Davis County
Utah experiences 4.4-magnitude earthquake just outside of Tremonton

May 5, 2024, 7:22 PM | Updated: 7:27 pm

The Northern Utah Mennonite Church in Tremonton is pictured on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. A 4.4 magn...

The Northern Utah Mennonite Church in Tremonton is pictured on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. A 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck just outside of Tremonton, Sunday. This is the second to hit the area in just days. (Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News)

(Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News)

KSL NewsRadio's Profile Picture

BY DEVIN OLDROYD, KSL NEWSRADIO


KSLTV.com

BRIGHAM CITY — Residents of Tremonton may have felt some shaking on Sunday, as a 4.4 magnitude earthquake hit the area.

According to the University of Utah Seismograph Stations’ X account, the earthquake occurred at 5:30 p.m.

The UUSS reports that the epicenter of the quake was around 16 miles southwest of Tremonton.

This earthquake came just one day after Tremonton experienced another smaller earthquake. That earthquake was a 3.9-magnitude quake.

The UUSS encourages anyone who felt the quake to fill out a survey here.

