On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
Weekend traffic alert for Davis County
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Gov. Cox pays tribute to the fallen Santaquin police officer

May 5, 2024, 7:01 PM

Man sits between Utah's historic flag and U.S. flag...

On Sunday night, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox paid tribute to the Santaquin police officer who died Sunday morning. (Gov. Spencer J. Cox YouTube page)

(Gov. Spencer J. Cox YouTube page)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


Mark Jones

SALT LAKE CITY On Sunday night, Gov. Spencer Cox addressed the tragic events earlier in the day that resulted in the death of a Santaquin police officer.

Cox expressed his condolences to the family of the fallen officer. He also thanked law enforcement personnel who assisted in the capture of the suspect.

Cox went to social media on early Sunday to share the news of the tragedy.

“Today was a tragic day in the history of our state,” Cox said in Sunday evening’s press conference. “…We want to take a moment tonight to pay tribute to this fallen officer.”

Cox mentioned an annual event held on the grounds of the Utah Capitol honoring fallen officers. It was an event held just last week.

“Tragically, we will be adding another name to that to that memorial,” Cox said. “We are fortunate to live in a country and in a state where we have so many dedicated law enforcement officers. Our hearts are broken and our thoughts, our prayers are with the family, the widow of this hero, and kids and those who have been impacted by this terrible and completely unnecessary tragedy. We love our law enforcement here. On behalf of 3.4 million people that I get to represent every day, I want to thank the brave men and women who wear that badge and the uniform to serve and protect.”

Giving thanks to law enforcement

Cox concludes his remarks by thanking those law enforcement who were involved in Sunday’s manhunt.

“I want to thank those who engaged this morning after this tragedy that the manhunt that went on,” he said. “And so quickly were able to locate a person who had already traveled hundreds of miles and make sure that no one else was harmed by this evil and reckless individual.”

Cox said the Santaquin Police Department has only 15 members.

“And so these tragedies hit even harder in such a small town,” he said.

Cox said legislation passed in the last few years ago is meant to help the families of fallen officers.

“We’ll make sure that this family is taken care of as we move forward,” he said.

Cox said an additional press conference will be held Monday morning.

A timeline for a memorial service hasn’t been finalized, according to Cox.

 

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

FILE: One person is in custody following a shooting in Clinton on Sunday. (Clinton City Police Depa...

Mark Jones

One person in custody following a shooting in Clinton on Sunday

Clinton police say one person is in custody following a shooting Sunday afternoon.

2 hours ago

The Northern Utah Mennonite Church in Tremonton is pictured on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. A 4.4 magn...

Devin Oldroyd, KSL NewsRadio

Utah experiences 4.4-magnitude earthquake just outside of Tremonton

Residents of Tremonton may have felt some shaking on Sunday, as a 4.4 magnitude earthquake hit the area.

3 hours ago

Wet and snowy conditions moved into northern Utah on Sunday. (UDOT)...

Mark Jones

Wet and snowy conditions move into northern Utah on Sunday

Wet and snowy conditions moved into northern Utah early Sunday afternoon.

7 hours ago

Two homes were destroyed following a residential fire early Sunday morning, according to Unified Fi...

Mark Jones

Fire destroys two Eagle Mountain homes, two others damaged

Two homes were destroyed following a residential fire early Sunday morning, according to Unified Fire Authority.

7 hours ago

Eboo Patel, founder and president of Interfaith America joins Sunday Edition. (KSL TV)...

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: Eboo Patel and Sam Daley-Harris

Eboo Patel, founder and president of Interfaith America joins Sunday Edition. Later, Sam Daley-Harris, American activist and author joins the conversation.

9 hours ago

Lt. Mike Wall of Santaquin City Police Department, struggling to speak through tears, after his fel...

Mary Culbertson

Semitruck driver hits, kills Utah officer, police say; driver in custody after hourslong manhunt

A semitruck driver hit and killed a Santaquin officer after a traffic stop turned "suspicious."

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Gov. Cox pays tribute to the fallen Santaquin police officer