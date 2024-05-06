Gov. Cox pays tribute to the fallen Santaquin police officer

SALT LAKE CITY — On Sunday night, Gov. Spencer Cox addressed the tragic events earlier in the day that resulted in the death of a Santaquin police officer.

Cox expressed his condolences to the family of the fallen officer. He also thanked law enforcement personnel who assisted in the capture of the suspect.

Cox went to social media on early Sunday to share the news of the tragedy.

Terrible news this morning in Santaquin. We’re praying for this officer’s loved ones and everyone affected by this tragedy. https://t.co/eAb50vT8Dr — Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox (@GovCox) May 5, 2024

“Today was a tragic day in the history of our state,” Cox said in Sunday evening’s press conference. “…We want to take a moment tonight to pay tribute to this fallen officer.”

Cox mentioned an annual event held on the grounds of the Utah Capitol honoring fallen officers. It was an event held just last week.

“Tragically, we will be adding another name to that to that memorial,” Cox said. “We are fortunate to live in a country and in a state where we have so many dedicated law enforcement officers. Our hearts are broken and our thoughts, our prayers are with the family, the widow of this hero, and kids and those who have been impacted by this terrible and completely unnecessary tragedy. We love our law enforcement here. On behalf of 3.4 million people that I get to represent every day, I want to thank the brave men and women who wear that badge and the uniform to serve and protect.”

Giving thanks to law enforcement

Cox concludes his remarks by thanking those law enforcement who were involved in Sunday’s manhunt.

“I want to thank those who engaged this morning after this tragedy that the manhunt that went on,” he said. “And so quickly were able to locate a person who had already traveled hundreds of miles and make sure that no one else was harmed by this evil and reckless individual.”

Cox said the Santaquin Police Department has only 15 members.

“And so these tragedies hit even harder in such a small town,” he said.

Cox said legislation passed in the last few years ago is meant to help the families of fallen officers.

“We’ll make sure that this family is taken care of as we move forward,” he said.

Cox said an additional press conference will be held Monday morning.

A timeline for a memorial service hasn’t been finalized, according to Cox.