Shaquille O’Neal, 21 Savage to perform at NBA All-Star weekend

Feb 14, 2023, 4:10 PM | Updated: 5:37 pm
NBA Hall of Fame center Shaquille O'Neal will DJ in Salt Lake City during All-Star weekend. (Photo ...
NBA Hall of Fame center Shaquille O'Neal will DJ in Salt Lake City during All-Star weekend. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
KSL TV's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Live and Park City Live are bringing All-Star weekend shows to the Union Event Center on Friday, Feb. 17 and Saturday, Feb. 18.

SLC Live will kick off the weekend with rapper 21 Savage’s “Official All-Star Weekend Party” with DJ Drama and other guests. The following night, Shaquille O’Neal and DJ IRIE will take the stage after the All-Star weekend events on Saturday.

Dustin Esson, founder of Salt Lake City Live, and Kathryn Burns, CEO of Park City Live, are excited about the opportunities that NBA All-Star weekend presents.

“The intermingling of these two brands will bring a world-class VIP experience and a new face to The Union for this exciting series of NBA all-star weekend shows in Salt Lake City,” Esson said.

Steve Harvey helped pull together Utah comedy show presented by Donovan Mitchell

“PCL is excited to be working with Salt Lake City Live and the Union Event Center for our unique event celebrating one of the biggest moments in sports. We look forward to putting on an incredible party with special performances that will make the weekend one to remember. We’ve set a high bar by producing world-class concerts and events in Park City. We are excited to continue the tradition in Salt Lake City,” Burns said.

Utah To Host All-Star Game

The Jazz are preparing to host the All-Star Game in Salt Lake City for the first time since 1993.

“We’re going to roll from Salt Lake to Park City,” said Jazz owner Ryan Smith during the 2022 All-Star broadcast. “Don’t come for a couple of days, come for the whole week.”

Last February, the Jazz released a video of all 30 All-Star logos dating back to when it was in Utah.

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter at @ChandlerHoltKSL.

Your Guide To NBA All-Star Events In Salt Lake City (And How To Get Tickets)

