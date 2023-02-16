Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
LOCAL NEWS

Man dead after walking into traffic on Antelope Drive, police say

Feb 15, 2023, 9:58 PM | Updated: 11:02 pm
FILE: Layton police vehicle. (KSL TV)...
FILE: Layton police vehicle. (KSL TV)
(KSL TV)
Brooke Williams's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

LAYTON, Utah — A man is dead after he walked through the middle of the road and was hit by a car on Wednesday night.

Sgt. Paul Gardiner from Layton Police Department said the 46-year-old pedestrian was walking south across Antelope Drive when he walked into a vehicle traveling east.

Police said there was not a crosswalk where he was hit, and he suffered blunt force trauma from hitting the front and windshield of the vehicle.

When paramedics arrived, the man was taken to the hospital where he died. Gardiner said there will be an autopsy done as well.

“We are looking into the possibility that maybe he was on some type of drug or something, but we don’t know that for sure,” he said.

Police are not releasing the victims identity at this time, pending next-of-kin notification.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

Amateur and professional snowboarders will begin flying down the rails and stairs in the middle of ...
Matt Rascon

The Gateway preps for snowboarders as The Complex hosts NBA legends

The All-Stars are expected to bring some big names to Salt Lake City, including basketball legends like Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neill. But you can also expect to see some of the biggest names in snowboarding.
23 hours ago
There was heavy smoke coming from the top of the building when crews arrived. (Weber Fire District)...
Brooke Williams

Industrial fire in Ogden fought with help of drone technology Wednesday

An industrial building on the west side of Ogden near the shore of the Great Salt Lake caught fire Wednesday evening.
23 hours ago
4700 South work...
Katija Stjepovic

4700 South Reconstruction Projects to bring new lanes, curbs, gutters

Big changes are happening on 4700 South, and dealing with the frustration that comes with the orange barrels will be worth the wait.
23 hours ago
Headquarters for Unified Police Department...
Shelby Lofton

Mayors critical of bill that would dismantle the Unified Police Department

A bill before the legislature to scrap the Unified Police Department is the topic of a tug-of-war between lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.
23 hours ago
Crews working on the Vivint Area stage to get the stadium ready for All-Stars (KSL-TV's Jay Hancock...
Alex Cabrero

Vivint Arena transforms for NBA All-Star event

The Vivint Area gets a massive makeover to prepare for the NBA All-Star event hitting Salt Lake City.
23 hours ago
Two students at Murray High School met to fight in the parking lot, and pulled out weapons, sending...
Jed Boal

Search ongoing for student with weapon at Murray HS fight

Police are still searching for one of two teenagers who pulled out weapons in the Murray High School parking lot as a fight was beginning Tuesday after school.
23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Man dead after walking into traffic on Antelope Drive, police say