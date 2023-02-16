Man dead after walking into traffic on Antelope Drive, police say

LAYTON, Utah — A man is dead after he walked through the middle of the road and was hit by a car on Wednesday night.

Sgt. Paul Gardiner from Layton Police Department said the 46-year-old pedestrian was walking south across Antelope Drive when he walked into a vehicle traveling east.

Police said there was not a crosswalk where he was hit, and he suffered blunt force trauma from hitting the front and windshield of the vehicle.

When paramedics arrived, the man was taken to the hospital where he died. Gardiner said there will be an autopsy done as well.

“We are looking into the possibility that maybe he was on some type of drug or something, but we don’t know that for sure,” he said.

Police are not releasing the victims identity at this time, pending next-of-kin notification.

