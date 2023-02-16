Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
LOCAL NEWS

Ogden missionary alive and safe after cyclone in New Zealand

Feb 16, 2023, 1:26 PM | Updated: 6:32 pm
In this image released by the New Zealand Defense Force on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, people stand o...
In this image released by the New Zealand Defense Force on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, people stand on a rooftop of a home waiting to be winched to safety by helicopter in the Esk Valley, near Napier, New Zealand. The New Zealand government declared a national state of emergency Tuesday after Cyclone Gabrielle battered the country's north in what officials described as the nation's most severe weather event in years. (New Zealand Defense Force via AP)
(New Zealand Defense Force via AP)
Josh Ellis's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

UPDATE: An Ogden missionary is safe, after being out of contact following a cyclone in New Zealand his mother told KSL TV Thursday.

Additional information was not immediately available.

The previous story continues below.

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Ten missionaries have made contact with mission leaders in New Zealand after a devastating cyclone smashed the island nation, and efforts are being made to contact two remaining missionaries who are in an area where communication has still not been restored. One of those two missionaries is from Ogden, Utah.

On Tuesday, Cyclone Gabrielle battered the country’s North Island in what officials described to the Associated Press as the nation’s most severe weather event in decades.

“We are praying for those who have suffered loss of family members, and of property,” said Elder K. Brett Nattress, President of the Pacific Area of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. “We add to these prayers our helping hands, alongside the relief work of many others, to bring assistance and hope to those impacted by this cyclone.”

Police said at least four people had been killed by the storm, including a child caught in rising water on Tuesday at Eskdale on Hawke’s Bay. All four fatalities occurred near the same North Island east coast bay, two in landslides and two by drowning.

A weather station in the Hawke’s Bay region recorded three times more rain over Monday night than usually falls for the entire month of February, authorities said.

Four missionaries were evacuated from the Hawke’s Bay area with community members as floodwaters rose rapidly. Church officials said the missionaries spent the night sheltering in the home of a local Latter-day Saint family.

“We expect that … the four elders will be back in their area and communications will begin to return to normal over the next few days,” Mission President David Thomson of the Church’s’ New Zealand Wellington Mission said.

“Like most people in their area, electricity supplies have been disrupted, and we don’t expect those to be fully restored for a few days,” he added. “We have a senior couple serving in the area and they are making regular visits to make sure missionaries have food and other supplies. We are also receiving excellent support from local Latter-day Saint leaders.”

In this image released by the New Zealand Defense Force on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, homes in the Esk Valley, near Napier, New Zealand, are flooded. The New Zealand government declared a national state of emergency Tuesday after Cyclone Gabrielle battered the country’s north in what officials described as the nation’s most severe weather event in years. (New Zealand Defense Force via AP)

Reports indicate that an unspecified number of Church meetinghouses, especially in the north of the country and Hawke’s Bay, suffered flooding and other damage.

President Thomson and President Garrick Parr from the New Zealand Auckland Mission reported all missionaries are safe and accounted for.

President Jeffery Nikoia from the New Zealand Hamilton Mission reported efforts are being made to contact two remaining missionaries who are in an area where communication has still not been restored.

President Nikoia was traveling to the missionaries with a satellite phone and hopes to provide an update to the Church. Several communities remained isolated Thursday because of telecommunication outages, floods and landslides.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

Jeffery Turner looking for celebrities...
Shelby Lofton

Utahn’s creative plan to meet celebrities arriving for All-Star Game

Salt Lake International was already busy Thursday as thousands of people made their way into Salt Lake City for the NBA All-Star Weekend.
19 hours ago
Tiffany Clason, director of the Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services, speaks with members...
Carter Williams, Alex Cabrero

Local brands take center stage at Utah’s 1st pop-up liquor store for NBA All-Star Game

Booze became an important topic as state and local leaders began drawing up all the concerns that they'd have to address during NBA All-Star Game Weekend. That's why there is a temporary pop-up liquor store in Salt Lake City.
19 hours ago
Ross heart procedure...
Ayanna Likens

Complex heart surgery at Primary Children’s is saving lives

February is Heart Health Month, and a young Idaho boy is thriving because of a heart procedure gaining traction at Intermountain's Primary Children's Hospital. 
19 hours ago
NBA invests in Lincoln Elementary...
Jed Boal

NBA renovates STEM lab, gym at elementary school in South Salt Lake

Over the next few days, the NBA will put on an amazing show in Salt Lake City.  The league is also making lasting investments in some of Utah’s youth as Lincoln Elementary School in South Salt Lake received some NBA upgrades for education and play.
19 hours ago
...
Andrew Adams

Utah Custom Sneaker Artist puts his talents on All-Star weekend stage

Jonathon Millar has built a reputation, athletic shoe by athletic shoe, transforming them into custom sneaker works of art.
19 hours ago
Basketball hoop at the Vivint Arena with the All-Star 2023 logo behind it. (KSL-TV's Jay Hancock)...
Eliza Pace

Utah Jazz gives tickets to woman scammed out of NBA All-Star tickets

The Utah Jazz surprised one woman with tickets after she'd been scammed out of $1,000 for her NBA All-Star tickets. 
19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Ogden missionary alive and safe after cyclone in New Zealand