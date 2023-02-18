Townships now say they’ll support amended bill to dismantle Unified Police Department

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah House of Representatives passed a bill to dismantle the Unified Police Department after adopting an amendment to protect officers employed by the force Friday.

HB374, sponsored by Rep. Jordan Teuscher, R-South Jordan, would end the Unified force by July 1, 2025, giving cities and townships that use the force until then to find law enforcement alternatives.

Although several mayors of townships and cities that contract with Unified Police spoke against the bill earlier this week, some changed their tune after Teuscher amended the bill to protect current Unified officers who transfer to the county sheriff’s office before July 1, 2025.

Under the new version, Unified police officers employed as of May 3, 2023, will retain employment protections that exist in Utah code.

Teuscher said the amendment brought support from the metro townships of Copperton, Kearns and Magna.

Millcreek Mayor Jeff Silvestrini, who spoke in opposition to the bill, released a statement Friday saying he supports creating a “Unified Police Department 2.0” with other cities following the dissolution of the department. HB374 would not prevent cities from entering into interlocal law enforcement agreements akin to Unified police, it just ends the arrangement currently in place.

Teuscher argues that Salt Lake County residents who live in cities that have their own police forces are taxed twice, once for their municipal police and once for the Unified Police Department. He said the bill would “reset what things were before (the department) was created and treat Salt Lake County like every other county in the state.”

Rep. Anthony Loubet, R-Kearns, said he was initially skeptical about the bill because he was concerned about the future of the officers currently employed by the Unified Police Department. He voted for the bill after it was amended.

“We depend greatly, in our area, on these men and women,” Loubet said.

HB374 passed 57-11.