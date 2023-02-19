Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
CRIME

Police: Man locked girlfriend, dog in Murray storage unit that caught fire and killed them

Feb 19, 2023, 2:12 PM | Updated: 10:26 pm
Lauren Steinbrecher's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

MURRAY, Utah — A man is in jail after police said he stopped a woman and dog from being able to escape a fire in a storage unit complex in Murray, ultimately leading to their deaths. Turns out, this man has a troubling history and according to court documents had just been released from jail right before the fire.

The fire broke out Saturday at CubeSmart Self Storage, at 4640 South 900 East. Employees at a car wash business next door described seeing smoke coming from one of the buildings in the complex.

“They just looked outside the window, and saw all the smoke coming up,” recalled Tristan Rogers, who works at the car wash. “And so they just decided to call the fire department, since no one was there yet.”

Thanks to their quick call for help, fire crews and police arrived on the scene. Murray City Fire found six storage units had gone up in smoke, with a horrifying discovery in one of them: A woman and dog that didn’t survive.

Police quickly figured out the woman was locked in with no way to escape. Firefighters had to open the door to reach the woman.

Car wash employees described how they again helped with the case, with surveillance from just a few minutes before the blaze started.

“We were able to manage some footage of just a little sliver of him coming over the fence, just walking past,” Rogers explained.

This was at 4:30 pm, according to the surveillance. Murray City Fire said they were dispatched 12 minutes later.


According to the affidavit, the man officers arrested — 30-year-old Alexander Wardell– told police the woman was his girlfriend.

“The female was in the unit when he closed the door to the unit putting a lock into door,” the affidavit states.

It goes on to say that Wardell walked away and left the area on foot.

“While the male left the area the unit caught on fire and due to the lock being in the door the female was unable to flee from the fire,” investigators wrote.

Murray City Fire said Sunday they aren’t sure exactly how the fire started and are still investigating, so it’s unclear if investigators think Wardell is to blame for that, too.

A look into Wardell’s past shows he is on probation for two domestic violence cases against a past ex-girlfriend, both originating in 2018. He pleaded guilty to charges that included felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor criminal mischief and received 36 months of probation as his sentence for both cases, to run concurrently.

According to his court history, Wardell has violated the terms of his probation numerous times. He’s had several warrants issued for his arrest because of the violations.

The most recent arrest warrant was issued on Feb. 16, two days before the fire. Another document filed after that shows Wardell bonded out of jail the very same day.

Wardell now faces charges of negligent homicide, kidnapping, and violating probation. This time, there’s no bail for allegedly locking in his girlfriend and leaving her to die.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Crime

The alleged suspect walking off a UTA bus in Orem. (BYU Police Department)...
Michael Houck

Man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting female BYU student

A man was arrested for allegedly following a female student and sexually assaulting her and giving police a false name.
1 day ago
FILE (Getty Images)...
Kaitlyn Bancroft

West Bountiful man pleads guilty to hitting two cyclists, killing one

A man who prosecutors say had four different drugs in his system when he hit two bikers with his pickup truck, killing one and injuring the other, has pleaded guilty in 2nd District Court to multiple charges
1 day ago
A former youth leader from Springville has admitted sexually abusing a 14-year-old boy while police...
Emily Ashcraft

Ex-youth leader admits sexually abusing Utah boy while paying hush money

A former youth leader from Springville has admitted to sexually abusing a 14-year-old boy after police say he paid the boy thousands of dollars not to tell anyone.
1 day ago
Emergency lights...
Paradise Afshar

4 people shot near Indianapolis gas station, police say

Four people were injured in a shooting Sunday morning near an Indianapolis gas station, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.
1 day ago
(File photo, Deseret News)...
Associated Press

Three teenage girls and gunman dead in Texas shooting

Authorities say three teenage girls, including one who was pregnant, were fatally shot by a man who also sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl, who later escaped, then fatally shot himself.
1 day ago
The Twitter headquarters signage as seen on 10th Street on November 4, 2022 in San Francisco, Calif...
Ramishah Maruf

Twitter to charge for SMS two-factor authentication

Twitter Blue subscribers will be the platform's only users able to use text messages as a two-factor authentication method, Twitter announced Friday.
2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Police: Man locked girlfriend, dog in Murray storage unit that caught fire and killed them