‘Major winter storm’ expected with up to 12″ of snow in the valley

SALT LAKE CITY — A major winter storm is expected to roll in Tuesday evening according to the Salt Lake City National Weather Service.

Across the Wasatch Front, up to 12 inches can be expected.

For those excited about the skiing ad snowboarding, 2-3 feet of snow can be expected in the northern mountains, while 1-2 feet are expected in the central and southern mountains.

Two-day snow totals basically for everyone in northern Utah could reach as high as a foot of snow… in the valleys! ❄️ ❄️ ❄️ The NWS in Salt Lake City is giving us plenty of warning to be prepared and our KSL team will keep you posted all week long!@NWSSaltLakeCity @KSL5TV pic.twitter.com/SikX8Kw1ne — Dan Spindle KSL (@DanSpindleKSL) February 20, 2023

The NWS issued multiple warnings advising those in northern Utah to avoid roads Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning on their commute if possible.

Meanwhile, NWS warned southern Utah residents to secure all trampolines, lawn furniture, garbage cans, and any outdoor decorations as a high wind warning is expected to go into effect Tuesday into Wednesday.

UDOT warned about the morning commute impact from the storm.

The Utah Avalanche Center also put out warnings ahead of Tuesday’s storm.

“Avalanche danger will be on the rise with the incoming storm, think about shifting the mindset to stepping back over the next few days. The avalanche danger is MODERATE across all upper elevation terrain for shallow slabs of wind-drifted snow. Be on the lookout for pockets of reactive wind-drifted snow, especially in steep, consequential terrain where even a small avalanche can have a detrimental outcome. Out of the wind zone, the avalanche danger is LOW.”