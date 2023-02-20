Barkley and Shaq criticize Salt Lake City, say it’s ‘boring’

SALT LAKE CITY — While thousands of people arrived to Salt Lake City for the NBA All-Star Game this last weekend, Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal were unimpressed.

“These people going to heaven. Ain’t nothing to do in this boring-*** city,” Barkley said in an interview.

“Oh my gosh,” O’Neal said in reply laughing and then added, “I never ate so much room service in my life.”

Chuck on SLC: "These people going to heaven. Ain't nothing to do in this boring-ass city." Shaq: "I never ate so much room service in my life."pic.twitter.com/lFRE0aTyrq — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) February 20, 2023

People were quick to react to the interview on Twitter including SLC Mayor Erin Mendenhall.

Oh, and @SHAQ, you and Charles clearly need a local to show you #SLC. Come back any time and I’d be happy to take you to any of the world famous restaurants, bars and outdoor spaces you must have missed while you were here. — Mayor Erin Mendenhall (@slcmayor) February 20, 2023

Sen. Nate Blouin also responded to the comments saying they were “perpetuating a reputation we’re working hard to change.”

Super disappointing take. Do better @SHAQ and Charles! Bet y'all were just cooped up in the all star VIP areas and didn't even get into the city, and are just perpetuating a reputation we're working hard to change. https://t.co/Hq4segw8hS — Nate Blouin (@NateForUtah) February 20, 2023

While some responses defended Salt Lake City and the many restaurants and shops available here as well as the proximity to some of the best outdoor recreation in the country, others used it as an excuse to jokingly push people away from coming to the Beehive State.

Yes, it sucks here. Please help spread the word. 🙏🏼 — Ute Nation Alum (@WhoAmISir3) February 20, 2023