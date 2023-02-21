Police: Missing St. George teen located and safe

UPDATE: Police say Kevin Rugg has been safely located. Officers thanked those who shared tips and assisted in the search.

2/22/23: Kevin has been found and he is safe. Thank you to all those who called in tips and looked for Kevin. pic.twitter.com/TxDyHnkKln — St George Police (@sgcitypoliceut) February 22, 2023

Original story continues below.

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Police are asking for the public’s helping in locating an 18-year-old from St. George.

According to the missing persons poster, Kevin Rugg was last seen in the area of 2200 E. Dinosaur Crossing at 1 p.m. Monday.

At the time, he was wearing green basketball shorts, a black shirt, and no shoes.

Rugg is described as 5 feet 8, 125 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said the teen is autistic and functions at an 8-year-old level.

“He frequents the bike trail near his home towards Smith’s on Mall Drive south to businesses near 1450 S. River Road,” the poster stated.

Anyone with information about Rugg’s whereabouts has been asked to call the St. George Police Department at 435-627-4300 and reference case number 23P004631.