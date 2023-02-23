Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
WEATHER

Salt Lake International Airport clears the runway from the winter storm

Feb 22, 2023, 6:05 PM | Updated: 6:07 pm
Crews cleaning off ice on an airplane. (KSLTV/Mark Less)...
Crews cleaning off ice on an airplane. (KSLTV/Mark Less)
(KSLTV/Mark Less)
Alex Cabrero's Profile Picture BY
Alex Cabrero KSL TV

SALT LAKE CITY — It takes a lot to keep an airport running, especially in the winter and during a big snowstorm like the one that hit Utah on Wednesday.

“This is a major team effort,” said Dusty Bills, the assistant director of airfield maintenance at Salt Lake City International Airport. “The men and women out on these snow teams are some of the best, in my opinion. Very dedicated.”

Airplanes are generally going about 150 miles an hour during take-off and landing. Keeping those runways clear of snow is about as important as it gets.

It’s also a coordinated effort between snow plow drivers, the control tower, and airport operations. The trick is closing runways and taxiways to clear them while allowing planes to use the other runway, then switching back and forth.

“We want to get people in and out as fast as we can and as safe as we can,” said Bills.

However, airport delays and cancellations are just part of big snowstorms.

The Lone Peak High School cheer team was heading to California for a national tournament until their flight was canceled this morning.

“We were supposed to go at like 12 today,” said Emmy Furness, who is a senior and team captain. “Now we’re leaving at about 9 p.m.”

Instead of a direct flight, they’re being sent to Phoenix, spending the night, and then to Los Angeles in the morning. The team laughed that it gives them plenty of time at the airport to practice.

“If anybody would like to have some cheers, we’ll be working later,” said team coach Lori Eisinger with a laugh.

Those snowplow crews could sure use some cheers. It’s been a while since they worked a storm like this one. Close to 17 inches of snow fell at the airport by late afternoon.

“It’s just like the old days,” said Bills with a laugh.

Crews clearing off the runway. (KSLTV/Mark Less) Crews clearing off the runway. (KSLTV/Mark Less) Crews clearing off the runway. (KSLTV/Mark Less) Crews clearing off the runway. (KSLTV/Mark Less) Crews clearing off the runway. (KSLTV/Mark Less) Crews cleaning off ice on an airplane. (KSLTV/Mark Less) Crews cleaning off ice on an airplane. (KSLTV/Mark Less) Crews cleaning off ice on an airplane. (KSLTV/Mark Less)

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Weather

Ashley Bingham shovels snow...
Karah Brackin

Storm buries Tooele with two feet of snow

That storm brought several inches of snow to many parts of Utah but in Tooele, the white stuff was measured in feet.
18 hours ago
The powerful storm that swept through Utah made thousands of students very happy along the Wasatch ...
Dan Rascon

Students excited, parents challenged with snow day, remote learning

The powerful storm that swept through Utah made thousands of students very happy along the Wasatch Front. They got to enjoy a snow day.
18 hours ago
...
Tamara Vaifanua

Snowstorm brings messy conditions to canyons

With UDOT and Utah Highway Patrol asking people to stay off the roads this morning, all this fresh powder enticed people to head to the resorts.
18 hours ago
emergency lights...
Pat Reavy, KSL.com 

UHP: Alleged drunk driver doing doughnuts on I-80, going wrong way

As if the weather wasn't already creating enough hazardous driving conditions, Utah Highway Patrol troopers say they also had to deal with an impaired driver who was driving the wrong way and doing doughnuts on the freeway Wednesday morning.
18 hours ago
(Utah Highway Patrol)...
Josh Ellis

NB I-15 closed in Nephi following 2-semi crash

State troopers have closed northbound Interstate 15 following a crash involving two semi-trucks.
18 hours ago
(UDOT)...
Josh Ellis

YOUR PHOTOS: Massive snowstorm slams into Utah

Several school districts are moving online or starting classes late on Wednesday, and road conditions were hazardous due to blowing snow and slick roads. 
18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Salt Lake International Airport clears the runway from the winter storm