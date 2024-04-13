On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

WEATHER

Salt Lake City hits 1st 80-degree day of year, ties 88-year-old record

Apr 12, 2024, 7:45 PM

Green grass and wildflowers grow as a cyclist rides on the Bonneville Shoreline Trail in the foothi...

FILE: Green grass and wildflowers grow as a cyclist rides on the Bonneville Shoreline Trail in the foothills above Salt Lake City on Thursday, June 2, 2022. (Spenser Heaps, Deseret News)

(Spenser Heaps, Deseret News)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY CARTER WILLIAMS


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s capital tied an 88-year-old temperature record on Friday as the high temperature at Salt Lake City International Airport surpassed 80 degrees for the first time this year.

Salt Lake City’s official temperature reached 81 degrees shortly after 3:30 p.m., matching a daily record set in 1936, according to the National Weather Service.

The agency notes it’s the city’s first 80-degree day since Oct. 10. Salt Lake City’s average first 80-degree day of the year is May 3, but the record is March 31, which was set in 2012.

The record-tying warmth is connected to a storm system off the Pacific Coast, which is helping push warm air from the south into Utah, said KSL meteorologist Matt Johnson.

The system also brought in some clouds Friday afternoon; he said clouds will come and go over the weekend. High temperatures are expected to remain in the mid-to-upper 70s on Saturday and upper 60s on Sunday.

The small storm is expected to bring in some valley rain and mountain snow across several parts of the state Sunday night and Monday morning, but it will also drop high temperatures back into the 50s and low 60s across the Wasatch Front, Johnson said. Additional showers are also possible next week.

“It’s that time of the year. We can’t have the top of the roller coaster the whole time. We do have some dips,” Johnson said.

The cooldown is expected to help slow down Utah’s snowpack runoff that is now underway, so that it doesn’t all melt at once.

Full seven-day forecasts for areas across Utah can be found online, at the KSL Weather Center.

KSL 5 TV Live

Weather

People watch the total solar eclipse in Madras, Oregon, in August 2017. April’s total solar eclip...

Mary Gilbert, CNN Meteorologist

While you watch the eclipse, you’ll also be able to feel it

On Monday, April 8, a total solar eclipse will alter weather conditions on the Earth’s surface while the astronomical marvel unfolds in the sky.

5 days ago

A still from a video of wildfires with heavy smoke moving through Woodward County, Oklahoma, amidst...

Dalia Faheid, CNN

Hurricane-force winds and dry conditions combine to fuel critical fire threat in Central US

Intense winds across the Central United States this weekend are fueling critical fire danger, leaving roads closed and thousands without power in some areas.

5 days ago

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until until Monday at 5 a.m. for much of the state. Portio...

Carlysle Price

Strong weekend winds expected to bring snow to Utah’s mountains

This weekend strong southerly winds are expected to blow in a spring cold front from California.

7 days ago

A skier walks to the lift in the newly fallen snow at Snowbird Ski Resort on Feb. 7. A storm is for...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

UPDATE: Winds charge into Utah ahead of storm expected to bring snow to Utah’s mountains

Utah passed its average snowpack collection peak earlier this week, but at least one more storm will tack onto what has already been an above-average year.

7 days ago

FILE - The moon covers the sun during a total solar eclipse Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, in Cerulean, Ky....

Adithi Ramakrishnan, AP Science Writer

Total solar eclipse forecast: Will your city have clear skies Monday?

Clouds could obscure views of Monday's total solar eclipse in some parts of North America.

8 days ago

A crowd uses handheld solar viewers and solar eclipse glasses to safely view a solar eclipse. (Nati...

Mary Gilbert

It’s not just clouds, there’s a new weather threat for eclipse viewers to worry about

The highly anticipated total solar eclipse is fast approaching, but a new wrinkle has appeared in the forecast for Monday’s event.

9 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Salt Lake City hits 1st 80-degree day of year, ties 88-year-old record