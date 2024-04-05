On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

WEATHER

Latest storm could produce at least 1 foot of snow in parts of Utah’s mountains

Apr 5, 2024, 10:57 AM

A skier walks to the lift in the newly fallen snow at Snowbird Ski Resort on Feb. 7. A storm is for...

A skier walks to the lift in the newly fallen snow at Snowbird Ski Resort on Feb. 7. A storm is forecast to provide at least 1 foot of snow in Utah's mountains between Friday and Saturday. (Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News)

(Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY CARTER WILLIAMS, KSL.COM


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah passed its average snowpack collection peak earlier this week, but at least one more storm will tack onto what has already been an above-average year.

The National Weather Service updated its winter weather advisory for the Wasatch Mountains on Friday morning. Most locations within the range may receive 8 to 16 inches of snow, but the advisory notes that the upper Cottonwood canyons could end up with as much as 2 feet of snow this weekend.

The latest storm is making its way into Utah from California, says KSL meteorologist Matt Johnson. A cold front out ahead of the core low-pressure is expected to arrive in the Wasatch Front by early Friday afternoon, producing some valley rain and mountain snow showers as it arrives.

The incoming storm caused winds to pick up on Thursday. The weather service’s Salt Lake City and Grand Junction offices issued a slew of wind advisories and high wind warnings throughout the state that remain in place for most of Friday. Gusts of up to 55 to 75 mph are possible in some parts of the state, according to the alerts.

Those alerts will remain in place through Friday afternoon in western Utah and Friday night in eastern Utah as the cold front moves through the state.

Scattered showers may continue throughout Friday afternoon and evening as the low-pressure core passes through the Utah-Idaho border overnight into Saturday morning. Johnson said a mix of rain and snow will continue Saturday morning and afternoon as the low-pressure system passes through the region.

“We could see some snowflakes fly in the valley floor,” he said, adding some scattered showers are possible Saturday evening.

The storm is expected to clear out by Sunday morning.

While the winter weather advisory indicates that 1 to 2 feet of snow are possible in the Wasatch Mountains, Johnson said precipitation models have “come down a little bit” over the past day. He said many northern Utah mountain areas could receive 8 to 14 inches of snow, noting that a University of Utah model suggests that parts of the Cottonwood canyons could end up with close to 20 inches of snow by the end of Saturday.

While most valley areas are expected to receive some precipitation Friday and Saturday, he adds that most of it is forecast to fall near Salt Lake County and areas north of it. The section of the state could receive 0.25-0.5 inches of precipitation by Saturday night. Some parts of southern and central Utah could also wind up with 0.10 inches or more.

Not much snow accumulation is expected on the valley floors, but some bench areas could end up with an inch or two of snow.

Drier and warmer conditions are forecast for the start of next week. High temperatures will return to the 60s and possibly even 70s along the Wasatch Front by midweek, according to the current forecast. Highs may also reach the 80s in St. George by then.

Full seven-day forecasts for areas across Utah can be found online, at the KSL Weather Center.

KSL 5 TV Live

Weather

FILE - The moon covers the sun during a total solar eclipse Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, in Cerulean, Ky....

Adithi Ramakrishnan, AP Science Writer

Total solar eclipse forecast: Will your city have clear skies Monday?

Clouds could obscure views of Monday's total solar eclipse in some parts of North America.

23 hours ago

A crowd uses handheld solar viewers and solar eclipse glasses to safely view a solar eclipse. (Nati...

Mary Gilbert

It’s not just clouds, there’s a new weather threat for eclipse viewers to worry about

The highly anticipated total solar eclipse is fast approaching, but a new wrinkle has appeared in the forecast for Monday’s event.

2 days ago

There's a lot of water waiting to come down from the mountains. On Tuesday, Salt Lake City water ma...

Daniel Woodruff

Utah water managers work to prevent problems before spring runoff

Utah's snowpack is strong, sitting at just over 130% of normal, ahead of the spring runoff.

3 days ago

Snow is cleared on the Big Mountain Resort property during a storm, Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Bi...

STEFANIE DAZIO, The Associated Press

Easter weekend storm hits Southern California with rain and mountain snow

An Easter weekend storm has slammed into Southern California, bringing more rain and mountain snow to a region already drenched by winter weather.

6 days ago

A UDOT snowplow clears the road in Big Cottonwood Canyon on Feb. 9. Up to 2 feet of snow or more is...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Rain, snow to impact many parts of Utah throughout Easter weekend

It might be spring, but winter weather remains in Utah's forecast for Easter weekend as the end of the traditional snowpack collection period nears.

8 days ago

Man sneezing because of seasonal allergies...

Katia Hetter, CNN

Are allergies making you feel sick? Here’s how to find out

Sniffling a bit more than usual? Welcome to spring allergy season in the Northern Hemisphere. Even if you don’t think you have allergies, it’s worth paying attention to those sniffles.

9 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Latest storm could produce at least 1 foot of snow in parts of Utah’s mountains