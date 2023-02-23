Multiple districts announce virtual learning and delays after incredible snowfall totals

TOOELE, Utah — While districts all over the Wasatch Front dealt with large accumulations of snow Wednesday, Tooele County School District grappled with over two feet of snow.

The district announced Thursday would be a virtual learning day following a snowstorm resulting in up to 30 inches of snow in some parts of Tooele.

The district released the following statement:

“All Tooele County School District schools will have a virtual learning day again on Thursday, February 23. This will give our amazing maintenance, transportation, and custodial crews time to remove the snow to make sure schools are safe for busses, students, parents, faculty, and staff.” “Some of our communities have over 30 inches of snow with unplowed roads as city, county, and state crews have worked nonstop to keep up with this relentless storm. Teachers will continue to use email and online learning programs like Canvas and Google Classroom to communicate instruction with parents and students.”

Jordan School District also received significant snow, announcing a virtual learning day for all students Thursday.

The district’s statement is included below:

“Due to adverse travel conditions, snowed-in buses, unplowed streets in many areas of the District, snowdrifts, and unprecedented accumulations of snow on school parking lots and sidewalks, Thursday, February 23, will be a virtual learning day for all students in Jordan School District. All schools and offices will be closed on Thursday, February 23. There will be no in-person learning in our schools on Thursday. No meals, no preschool, and no daycare will be provided. Teachers will be available to meet with students virtually between 10 a.m. and noon. Schools will communicate how to best connect with teachers and will share any additional schedule information. District crews and contracted services will continue to clear snow throughout the day. We anticipate after-school and extracurricular activities at high schools will proceed on a regular schedule Thursday afternoon and evening. Elementary Parent-Teacher Conferences can be held virtually or by phone on Thursday, February 23. Schools may reschedule conferences as needed. Conferences will NOT be held in person on Thursday. More information will be provided by your school or teacher. Secondary classes will resume on a regular late start Friday schedule, February 24. Elementary schools and Kauri Sue Hamilton will not be in session on Friday (as previously scheduled). Thank you for your understanding and support. Student and staff safety is our top priority.”

The Granite School District switched to virtual learning after watching conditions overnight.

“As of 4 a.m. and after monitoring road conditions overnight, this record-breaking winter storm which impacted the entire state yesterday, continues to present transportation challenges for tens of thousands of our families and employees. We have had crews out all-night checking neighborhoods throughout the district. While we had hoped for the best and are ready to receive students this morning in our schools, many of our hardest hit neighborhoods still have not had their streets cleared and still have upwards of 2 feet of snow in those streets and are unable to be traversed. “This is not specific to any region but is prevalent from Morningside and Upland Terrace in the East to Diamond Ridge and Kearns in the West and is impacting every region of the district. As such, we simply cannot in good conscience proceed with in person instruction with so many families and employees unable to even leave their homes. “The district will be switching to a distance learning day for all schools on Thursday, February 23, 2023. This means that ALL learning for the day will be moved online.”

Full list of schools with delays or virtual learning on Thursday:

Canyons School District: two-hour delay

Granite School District: remote learning

Jordan School District: remote learning

Murray School District: two-hour delay

Weber School District — UPDATE: normal schedule

Ascent Academy in Lehi: two-hour delay

Ascent Academy in West Jordan: virtual learning

Hawthorne Academy: virtual learning day

Summit Academy schools: virtual learning day

Paradigm Charter schools: virtual learning day