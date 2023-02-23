Close
LOCAL NEWS

Good Samaritans help Utah drivers stuck in the snow

Feb 22, 2023, 8:24 PM | Updated: 8:29 pm
Ladd Egan's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

LEHI, Utah — As the snow kept falling and blowing over roads on Wednesday, strangers stopped over and over again to help stranded motorists.

“It was just really icy underneath it so you’re just sliding around and spinning wheels,” Branden Raleigh, who managers a Maverik gas station in Lehi said.

Raleigh had to leave for work at 5:30 this morning. Her normal commute is about 15 minutes but this morning it took her more than two hours to get to work.

She got stuck four times and each time strangers stopped to help push her car free, including a police officer.

“I’m just very thankful,” she said. “One thing I really love about Utah, you can sit there for a couple of minutes and know that somebody’s going to stop and help you out and they’re always very kind and don’t expect anything in return.”

The drifting and blowing snow made driving hazardous by covering roads and reducing visibility.

“It got me high-centered up on the middle of the street,” Aubrey Mack from Eagle Mountain said.

Mack’s car was stuck in the deep snow near Thanksgiving Point in Lehi. He started digging out but quickly got help from people driving by who pushed his car free.

“A lot of people out here ready to get me out of the snow,” Mack said. “I don’t know if that’s a normal thing but there was people walking around ready to just: ‘Hey, I got you. I’ll help you.’ “

And good Samaritans came to the aid of a semi-truck driver whose rig slid while making a turn, jackknifed and got stuck. A pick-up truck used a chain to successfully pull the semi. One of those who stopped to help was Colton Brown, who was delivering food orders but also stopping to help those stuck in the snow with his pick-up truck.

“Sedans. SUVs. We pulled out two SUVs today,” the Santaquin, Utah resident said.

Brown said they helped more than a half-dozen people throughout the day.

“It just feels good to help people,” he said. “I’ve always been a person to help people.”

