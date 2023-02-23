Driver killed in weather-related crash on I-15

MURRAY, Utah — One person was killed in a weather-related crash on I-15 on Wednesday.

At approximately 5:15 p.m, a Subaru Legacy was getting on the freeway at 5300 South when the driver “started to lose control in the snowy road conditions,” according to a statement from the Utah Highway Patrol.

“The car was fishtailing and swerved into lane two in front of a tow truck hauling a vehicle. The front of the tow truck struck the driver’s side doors of the Subaru,” troopers said.

The 29-year-old Subaru driver died while en route to the hospital. His name has not yet been released. The driver of the tow truck was not injured.