LOCAL NEWS
Driver killed in weather-related crash on I-15
Feb 23, 2023, 4:59 PM
(FILE PHOTO)
MURRAY, Utah — One person was killed in a weather-related crash on I-15 on Wednesday.
At approximately 5:15 p.m, a Subaru Legacy was getting on the freeway at 5300 South when the driver “started to lose control in the snowy road conditions,” according to a statement from the Utah Highway Patrol.
“The car was fishtailing and swerved into lane two in front of a tow truck hauling a vehicle. The front of the tow truck struck the driver’s side doors of the Subaru,” troopers said.
The 29-year-old Subaru driver died while en route to the hospital. His name has not yet been released. The driver of the tow truck was not injured.
KSL 5 TV Live
Top Stories
- Enter to win a Toro Snow Blower - KSLTV.com (pageviews: 9006)
- YOUR PHOTOS: Massive snowstorm slams into Utah (pageviews: 6270)
- 'Major winter storm' moving in; consider postponing travel, UDOT urges (pageviews: 6105)
- Current Contests (pageviews: 4543)
- Utah schools prepare for upcoming storm; some announce schedule changes (pageviews: 4420)
- Utah schools prepare for upcoming storm; some announce schedule changes - KSLTV.com (pageviews: 4082)