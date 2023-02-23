Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
LOCAL NEWS

Driver killed in weather-related crash on I-15

Feb 23, 2023, 4:59 PM
One person killed crash...
A man getting onto I-15 at 5300 South was killed Wednesday when he lost control of his car in the snow and was hit by a tow truck, troopers said. (FILE PHOTO)
(FILE PHOTO)
KSL.com's Profile Picture BY
KSL.com

MURRAY, Utah — One person was killed in a weather-related crash on I-15 on Wednesday.

At approximately 5:15 p.m, a Subaru Legacy was getting on the freeway at 5300 South when the driver “started to lose control in the snowy road conditions,” according to a statement from the Utah Highway Patrol.

“The car was fishtailing and swerved into lane two in front of a tow truck hauling a vehicle. The front of the tow truck struck the driver’s side doors of the Subaru,” troopers said.

The 29-year-old Subaru driver died while en route to the hospital. His name has not yet been released. The driver of the tow truck was not injured.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

House under construction...
Ladd Egan

Utah bill seeks to help first-time homebuyers

A bill making its way through the Utah Legislature would create a first-time homebuyer assistance program.
20 hours ago
A man sits in the rubble of collapsed collapsed building in Antakya, Turkey, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023....
Brooke Williams

Utah woman raises funds for family in Turkey, Syria

When Nour Bilal first heard that there was an earthquake in her home country, she could barely believe it and questioned just how serious it was. Once she discovered the devastation, she began raising money.
20 hours ago
Great Salt Lake shoreline...
Kevin Eubank

Saving the Great Slat Lake is not going to be a quick fix

Getting the Great Salt Lake back to a comfortable water level is going to take a lot of precipitation and work.
20 hours ago
Mountain snow...
Mike Anderson

Some Utah communities are now worrying about floods

The snow seems to keep on coming, and that's why many communities in Utah are already preparing for the chance of a busy flooding season.
20 hours ago
Follow @KSL_AlexCabrero...
Alex Cabrero

Residents of Draper still digging out from massive storm

The Pratt family has spent the past two days digging out of their Draper home.
20 hours ago
[File] Utah Highway Patrol State Trooper car (Laura Seitz, Deseret News)...
Eliza Pace

Teen’s body found after car towed away in Utah crash

A teen's body was located a half mile from a snowy crash hours later.
20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Driver killed in weather-related crash on I-15