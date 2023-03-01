Close
LOCAL NEWS

Police: Utah teen arrested after pointing gun at 4 at Canyon View High School

Feb 28, 2023, 5:47 PM
(FILE PHOTO KSL TV)...
(FILE PHOTO KSL TV)
(FILE PHOTO KSL TV)
Larry D. Curtis's Profile Picture BY
CEDAR CITY, Utah — A teen pointed a gun at four students at Canyon View High School Monday and later assaulted another student before he was arrested during a two-school lockdown.

Cedar City police said the juvenile boy was arrested Tuesday at his apartment on a warrant issued after Monday’s threats and violence. The under-age teen’s identity will not be revealed and a motive for the actions was not disclosed.

According to the statement from Gabrielle Costello, spokeswoman for Cedar City Police Department, the boy was once a student at Canyon View but is no longer enrolled in the Iron County School District. He first showed up at the school parking lot at 12:20 p.m. Monday in Cedar City “pulled a gun, and pointed it at four students.”

Costello said he returned at approximately 1:30 p.m. and assaulted a different student.  Law enforcement leaned who the former student was.

“Due to the gravity of the threats and the involvement of a firearm, a search warrant was immediately obtained,” Costello said in a statement. “Due to the proximity of his residence to surrounding schools, Canyon View High School and Fiddler’s Elementary School were placed on a temporary lockdown.”

Police said they found evidence at his apartment in the area of DL Sargent Drive in Cedar City, easy walking distance from the school.

Costello said the arrest was a cooperative effort between her department, Iron County’s Sheriff’s Office, Utah Highway Patrol and Iron Metro SWAT.

