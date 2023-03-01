Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
LOCAL NEWS

Salt Lake releases water from Parleys Canyon reservoirs over possible flood risks

Mar 1, 2023, 3:19 PM | Updated: 4:38 pm
water melting from snow in a canyon river...
Runoff water flows from the Wasatch Mountains in Little Cottonwood Canyon on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (Scott G. Winterton/KSL TV)
(Scott G. Winterton/KSL TV)
KSL.com's Profile Picture BY
KSL.com

SALT LAKE CITY — “Significant” snowpack levels have prompted city and county officials to order a controlled release of water from reservoirs in Parleys Canyon on Tuesday, citing flood risks in the area.

Salt Lake County Flood Control and Salt Lake City Department of Public Utilities coordinated a release of 10 to 20 cubic feet per second of water from Little Dell and Mountain Dell reservoirs on Tuesday. Officials from the two agencies said Wednesday those will be increased to 50 to 60 cubic feet per second, and possibly higher this spring as a precautionary measure to prevent flooding.

“There’s a lot of water in that snowpack,” said Laura Briefer, director of the Salt Lake City Department of Public Utilities. “So, we want to make room in the reservoir systems in Parleys Canyon to capture some of that so that we can have a more controlled release of Parleys Creek into Salt Lake City.”

“It is important for our teams to be proactive in anticipation of this year’s high spring runoff,” Briefer added.

Officials warn that it also means water will be moving much faster than usual in Parleys, Emigration, Mill, Red Butte and City creeks. Parleys Creek cuts through Tanner and Sugar House parks, which are popular areas for children and pets.

“We ask residents to please be careful around creeks and rivers,” Kade Moncur, director of Salt Lake County Flood Control, said, adding that the water in the creeks will be cold and swift, which is why people should be careful and make sure their children or pets don’t get too close to the water.

Briefer explained to KSL.com that the two departments review snowpack levels and reservoir conditions every year. Little Dell Reservoir is currently at 12,900 acre-feet, or about 70% of its capacity before the snowpack runoff. Mountain Dell Reservoir is currently empty as it undergoes repairs, though the water from the other reservoir runs through a bypass set up in the canyon.

The reservoirs are within the Provo-Utah Lake-Jordan snowpack basin, which was listed as averaging 25.5 inches among its 19 sites Wednesday morning, according to Natural Resources Conservation Service data. That’s almost six inches above the region’s average snowpack collection over the past 30 years with over a month left in the normal snowpack collection season.

“This time of year, we feel like we are of two minds — we’re very, very happy about the snowpack, and we are also monitoring to make sure that we can do all we can with respect to flood control,” Briefer said.

The snowpack runoff season is on the horizon, as Wednesday marks the start of meteorological spring. Projections estimate that the snowpack above the reservoirs will provide about 16,500 acre-feet, well beyond what’s needed to refill Little Dell Reservoir — a reservoir completed in the 1990s to prevent flooding like the historic 1983 flood in the future.

“What we saw is that the amount of water that’s likely in the snowpack exceeds the amount of capacity in the reservoir system,” Briefer said. “We want to make sure we have the ability to store water so we don’t have flooding concerns in Salt Lake City.”

Utah Division of Water Resources experts told KSL.com last month that the perfect conditions are needed for an efficient flow. Laura Haskell, the division’s drought coordinator, explained that flooding occurs when the snowpack melts too quickly, while it may end up going into the ground if it melts too slowly.

“There’s this sort of perfect (scenario) where it melts a little then it sort of freezes overnight,” she said. “A lot of it really is up to Mother Nature — how it melts and how much we get to see in the reservoirs.”

While the measures at the two reservoirs are meant to control flood risks, they may provide an additional benefit. The five creeks ultimately empty out into the Jordan River, which dumps water into the Great Salt Lake.

State officials noted last week that the lake, which hit a record low again in 2022, has already gained 1½ feet since November.

Briefer said it’s unclear how much more it will benefit the Great Salt Lake because the reservoir water may have ended up in the lake at some point anyway. But, nevertheless, the additional water from the reservoirs should help the lake continue to gain water this spring.

“Essentially, we’re releasing water that will end up in the Great Salt Lake,” she said. “Because we have a large snowpack this year, just in general, I think the Great Salt Lake will benefit from increased water in the system.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

March 2 is International Rescue Cat Day, a holiday worth celebrating. (Best Friends Animal Society)...
Brooke Williams

Anyone can help community cats to celebrate International Rescue Cat Day

You can help without adopting, spending money, or even leaving the comfort of your own home. Even if you are allergic to cats, you can be a cat advocate.
17 hours ago
Cars, police tape outside USPS building in Farmington...
Michael Houck

Heavy police presence outside Farmington Post Office after report of gunfire

 Multiple first responders are on the scene of a supposed shooting near the Farmington Post Office Wednesday afternoon.
17 hours ago
emergency lights...
Eliza Pace

Draper girl approached by strangers claiming to be her ride home from school

Draper Police Department is warning the public of stranger danger after a middle school girl was approached by strangers and urged to get in their car. 
17 hours ago
FILE PHOTO (Hawaii Police Department/Facebook)...
Josh Ellis

Utah woman dead after possible drowning in Hawaii

A 75-year-old woman from Layton, Utah, has died after a possible drowning on the Big Island of Hawaii.
17 hours ago
A screenshot of Mike Lee's personal account being suspended for unknown reasons. (Mike Lee Twitter)...
Brian Fung

Sen. Mike Lee says his personal Twitter account was suspended

The personal Twitter account belonging to Sen. Mike Lee was suspended for an hour before being reactivated after tweeting about it on his government account.
17 hours ago
With days of back-to-back snowfall and changing conditions mean some of Utah's avalanche experts ha...
Karah Brackin

Avalanche danger high for most of Utah following string of storms

With days of back-to-back snowfall and changing conditions mean some of Utah's avalanche experts have their eyes on potential closures.
17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Salt Lake releases water from Parleys Canyon reservoirs over possible flood risks