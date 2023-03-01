Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
WORLD NEWS

Harry, Meghan asked to leave UK home in further royal rift

Mar 1, 2023, 1:22 PM | Updated: 3:23 pm
FILE - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit the track and field event a...
FILE - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit the track and field event at the Invictus Games in The Hague, Netherlands, Sunday, April 17, 2022. Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, have been asked to vacate their home in Britain. Frogmore Cottage, located on the grounds of Windsor Castle west of London, had been intended as the couple’s main residence before they gave up royal duties and moved to Southern California. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, have been asked to vacate their home in Britain, suggesting a further fraying of ties with the royal family amid preparations for the coronation of his father, King Charles III.

Frogmore Cottage, on the grounds of Windsor Castle west of London, had been intended as the couple’s main residence before they gave up royal duties and moved to Southern California. The Sun newspaper reported that Charles started the eviction process on Jan. 11, the day after the publication of Harry’s explosive memoir “Spare.”

“We can confirm The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage,” a spokesperson for the couple said in statement.

Disclosures Harry made in “Spare” deepened the rift between him and his family. The book included his account of private conversations with his father, and his brother, Prince William.

After they left Britain, Harry and Meghan had said Frogmore Cottage would remain their base when they visited the U.K.

In September 2020, a spokesman announced the couple had repaid 2.4 million pounds ($3.2 million) in British taxpayers’ money that was used to renovate the home when they were working members of the royal family.

The money “fully covered” the cost of the renovation, the spokesman said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

World News

A crane, firefighters and rescuers operate after a collision in Tempe near Larissa city, Greece, We...
Costas Kantouris and Derek Gatopoulos

Greek stationmaster arrested after crash kills at least 36

Greek police say the stationmaster in the city of Larissa has been arrested following the nearby train crash that left at least 36 people dead.
17 hours ago
FILE photo...
Associated Press

Fishermen find tattooed arm of missing man inside shark

The remains of a man who had disappeared in southern Argentina earlier this month appear to have been found inside a school shark that was captured by local fishermen.
2 days ago
Map of Vitoria Brazil...
Larry D. Curtis

Church announces location for Brazil coastal temple

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the location of a new temple in Brazil.
2 days ago
The photo of the "elf' that Mexican President, Andrés Manuel, tweeted out on Saturday. (Andrés Ma...
Associated Press

Mexican president posts photo of what he claims is an elf

Mexico's president has posted a photo on his social media accounts showing what he says appears to be a mythological woodland spirit similar to an elf.
3 days ago
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau answers questions at an announcement in Mississauga, Ontario...
Brian Fung

Canada bans TikTok on government devices

The Canadian government is banning TikTok from official electronic devices in light of cybersecurity concerns.
3 days ago
Fans throw toys onto the pitch during the Turkish Super League soccer match between Besiktas and An...
Hande Atay Alam and Isil Sariyuce

Turkish soccer fans throw stuffed animals on the field, vent dissatisfaction with gov’t quake response

In a show of support for children impacted by the earthquake in Turkey, soccer fans threw stuffed animals onto the pitch during a match between Beşiktaş and Antalyaspor on Sunday.
3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Harry, Meghan asked to leave UK home in further royal rift