Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
HEALTH

Masks no longer required at Intermountain Health facilities, 3 years after pandemic started

Mar 3, 2023, 10:42 AM | Updated: 10:43 am
FILE PHOTO (KSL-TV)...
FILE PHOTO (KSL-TV)
(KSL-TV)
KSL.com's Profile Picture BY
KSL.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Three years after the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States, Utah’s largest health care system is no longer requiring masks in its facilities.

Intermountain Health announced on Wednesday masks will become optional beginning March 15 for both visitors and patients.

Dr. JP Valin, Intermountain’s chief clinical officer, said the respiratory infection season is ending, and an anticipated reduction of cases of RSV, COVID-19 and the flu contributed to the health care system’s decision to ease the mask policies.

“Masks were a vital component in helping to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infections and other respiratory illnesses not only for our patients, but also for our caregivers,” Valin said.

Intermountain officials said the decision was made based on current health data and collaboration with other community partners and local health authorities.

Masks for health care workers will also become optional in many cases but will remain mandatory in operating rooms, respiratory isolation areas and as directed by infection prevention teams and federal agencies.

Mandy Richards, Intermountain Health’s chief nursing officer, thanked health care workers for their support.

“I’m grateful to our caregivers and those assisting our patients for their commitment they have exhibited during the past three years to always put the safety of our patients and their colleagues first and foremost,” Richards said.

The company said it will continue monitoring health conditions, both local and national, and could adjust the policy in the future.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Health

...
Jed Boal

Today is Teen Mental Wellness Day – here’s ways to help your teen

Teenagers who are struggling with their mental health are not always eager or ready to reach out for help. Thursday is Teen Mental Wellness Day, so we wanted to share some ideas with teens and parents who are seeking answers.
1 day ago
Little teapots with long spouts have become a fixture in many homes to flush out clogged nasal pass...
Jacqueline Howard

Brain-eating amoeba infection kills one in Florida possibly due to tap water sinus rinse, health officials warn

A person in Charlotte County, Florida, has died after being infected with the rare brain-eating amoeba Naegleria fowleri.
1 day ago
FILE - This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Eli Lilly & Co. corporate headquarters in Indi...
Tom Murphy

Lilly plans to slash some insulin prices, expand cost cap

Eli Lilly will cut prices for some older insulins later this year and immediately expand a cap on costs insured patients pay when they fill prescriptions.
2 days ago
A recent NAMI study shows that African American and Black adults in the U.S. are more likely than w...
Ayanna Likens

Study: African American and Black adults are more likely to suffer from mental illness than white adults

A recent NAMI study shows that African American and Black adults in the U.S. are more likely than white adults to report persistent symptoms of emotional distress.
3 days ago
ADHA medication, also known as Adderall, being processed at a local pharmacy. (KSLTV)...
Shelby Lofton

U of U’s Drug Information Service tracks drug shortages for patients, health care providers nationwide

The U of U's Drug Information Service is trying to help patients locally and nationwide find the dwindling supply of Adderall.
3 days ago
...
Matt Gephardt and Cindy St. Clair

Senator trying to change law that leaves Utahns with dead spouse’s medical debt

Utah law currently allows medical providers to pursue the surviving spouse for their deceased partner’s debt. One state senator tried to change that law. Matt Gephardt looks at the roadblocks.
4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Masks no longer required at Intermountain Health facilities, 3 years after pandemic started