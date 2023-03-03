DCFS visited Haight family home for investigation, two weeks before their deaths

ENOCH, Utah —Records from the Utah Division of Child and Family Services detailed years of investigations with the Haight family including a visit to their home two weeks before their deaths.

The Deseret News obtained nearly 50 pages of records from the DCFS after a public records request that was originally denied. The records, some of which are heavily redacted, detail several years of investigations and interactions with the Haight family.

The records show the division opened a case on Dec. 8, 2022, to investigate threats and allegations of child abuse against Michael Haight. The case was due on Jan. 7, meaning the division had to complete its investigation by then. The case would later be extended to March 8, though the division could not confirm when the extension was granted.

Tausha, in a Dec. 13 interview with a division caseworker, asked that they not interview Michael Haight until after she had filed for divorce.

“Michael Haight was not interviewed due to the mother asking the worker to wait to speak with the father until after the mother had spoken with the father about a divorce,” reads a note from the division report.

Tausha filed for divorce on Dec. 21, according to court records. Two weeks passed, and Michael was not interviewed by the division. On Jan. 4, three days before the case was originally due, he murdered his entire family.

The search warrant revealed that neighbors first discovered the bodies.

The family members killed were Tausha Haight, her mother Gail Earl, and Tausha’s five children– identified by family and friends as Macie (17), Briley (12), twins Ammon and Sienna (7), and Gavin (4).

To read the rest of the Deseret News story click here.