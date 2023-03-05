Utah man charged with impersonating officer during investigation involving granddaughter

ROOSEVELT, Utah — A Duchesne County man is facing criminal charges accusing him of impersonating a police officer to find out protected information about an investigation involving a family member.

The 59-year-old man was charged Friday in 8th District Court with obstructing justice, a second-degree felony, and impersonating an officer, a class B misdemeanor.

On Feb. 28, Roosevelt police were investigating a sex abuse case involving a child. A forensic nurse with the Center for Safe and Healthy Families informed officers that “due to the evidence at this time” a sexual assault exam would not be conducted on the child because “it did not meet their protocol,” according to a police booking affidavit.

When one of the officers returned to the police department, the chief told him the girl’s grandfather had spoken to him “and was concerned there was nothing done in the case involving his granddaughter,” the affidavit states. “I was asked to review body camera footage and report my findings.”

After meeting with the chief, the officer received a call from the nurse who asked about a man claiming to be a detective with the department.

“(She) stated she had received a phone call from (a man) who identified himself as working with Roosevelt Police Department in the detective division and they were trying to figure out who dropped the ball,” the affidavit states. “(She) admitted to providing (him) with information as she believed he was a police officer.”

The arresting officer noted that the grandfather’s alleged actions could harm the investigation, saying he “impersonated a police officer/detective with the intent to deceive (the nurse) into obtaining information about the ongoing investigation.”

KSL is not naming the grandfather at this time to protect the identity of the child.