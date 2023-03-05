Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
CRIME

Utah man charged with impersonating officer during investigation involving granddaughter

Mar 4, 2023, 8:19 PM | Updated: 8:27 pm
Handcuffs in a jail cell FILE PHOTO (Ravell Call/Deseret News)...
Handcuffs in a jail cell FILE PHOTO (Ravell Call/Deseret News)
(Ravell Call/Deseret News)
KSL TV's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

ROOSEVELT, Utah — A Duchesne County man is facing criminal charges accusing him of impersonating a police officer to find out protected information about an investigation involving a family member.

The 59-year-old man was charged Friday in 8th District Court with obstructing justice, a second-degree felony, and impersonating an officer, a class B misdemeanor.

On Feb. 28, Roosevelt police were investigating a sex abuse case involving a child. A forensic nurse with the Center for Safe and Healthy Families informed officers that “due to the evidence at this time” a sexual assault exam would not be conducted on the child because “it did not meet their protocol,” according to a police booking affidavit.

When one of the officers returned to the police department, the chief told him the girl’s grandfather had spoken to him “and was concerned there was nothing done in the case involving his granddaughter,” the affidavit states. “I was asked to review body camera footage and report my findings.”

After meeting with the chief, the officer received a call from the nurse who asked about a man claiming to be a detective with the department.

“(She) stated she had received a phone call from (a man) who identified himself as working with Roosevelt Police Department in the detective division and they were trying to figure out who dropped the ball,” the affidavit states. “(She) admitted to providing (him) with information as she believed he was a police officer.”

The arresting officer noted that the grandfather’s alleged actions could harm the investigation, saying he “impersonated a police officer/detective with the intent to deceive (the nurse) into obtaining information about the ongoing investigation.”

KSL is not naming the grandfather at this time to protect the identity of the child.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Crime

Candice Cooley speaking on the phone to KSLTV about her son's disappearance. (KSLTV)...
Ladd Egan and Larry D. Curtis

“We have fought so hard for charges”: Dylan Rounds’ mother reacts to murder charge in son’s disappearance

A day after formal murder and desecration of a body charges were filed in her son’s disappearance, Dylan Rounds’ mother is speaking out about the last nine months.
23 hours ago
FILE PHOTO (Cedar City Police Department/Facebook)...
Michael Houck

SWAT responds to armed suspect who barricaded himself in Cedar City gas station

A man was arrested after police found him in a closed gas station and refusing to respond to their commands Friday night.
23 hours ago
Dylan Rounds has been missing since May 28, 2022. (Box Elder County Sheriff's Office)...
Larry D. Curtis

Man charged with murder of missing Dylan Rounds, last seen in tiny Utah town

A suspect in a murder case, James Brenner, 59 who was ordered to be held in state custody in July, has now been charged with first-degree murder and desecration of a body in the case of missing Dylan Rounds.
2 days ago
Police lights...
Kaitlyn Bancroft, KSL.com

14-year-old uses social media to track down man accused of robbing him

A Syracuse man is facing criminal charges after a 14-year-old boy he is accused of stealing from tracked him down on social media.
2 days ago
Chase Allan (Allan family)...
Alex Cabrero

Mother of man shot and killed by officers has history with Farmington police

Farmington police said an officer was trying to stop the driver of a car because it didn't have a license place, but that the driver didn't comply.
2 days ago
FILE: Canyon View High School in Cedar City, Utah....
Madison Swenson

Police release timeline of events in Canyon View High gun threat, assault

The Cedar City Police Department has released a timeline of events in relation to an assault and possible gun threat at Canyon View High School earlier this week.
2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Utah man charged with impersonating officer during investigation involving granddaughter