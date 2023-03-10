Close
UPDATE: Avalanche closes Provo Canyon, possibly for 24 hours or longer

Mar 10, 2023, 4:22 PM | Updated: 5:10 pm
Provo Canyon was closed Friday, March 10, 2023 after an avalanche that covere the read. (UHP)...
Provo Canyon was closed Friday, March 10, 2023 after an avalanche that covere the read. (UHP)
(UHP)
BY
KSLTV.com

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — The road through Provo Canyon is closed, likely for more than 24 hours, after an avalanche covered the highway Friday afternoon.

Utah Highway Patrol asked people to find alternative routes after the slide happened while crews were working to mitigate the danger. Utah Department of Transportation said the slide was between mileposts 11 and 13.

The canyon, like much of Utah, has received heavy snowfall during winter months and Friday strong winds swept through the area, possibly contributing to dangerous conditions.

The slide was first reported at approximately 3:15 p.m. and UHP said U.S. Highway 189 would be closed for a couple of hours but updated that information and said it would be five to six hours, placing the possible opening until after 9 p.m.

One early January storm in the canyon dropped four feet of snow in the area and cut off power to Sundance Mountain Resort and homes in the area. Avalanche concerns were also a danger. Another storm pummeled the canyon later in the year, dropping another four feet.

Crews rescued a cross country skier from an avalanche near the resort, also in January.

Law enforcement has previously advised people to steer clear of the Bridal Veil Falls avalanche area, also in the canyon.

UPDATE: Avalanche closes Provo Canyon, possibly for 24 hours or longer