Multiple roads closed for flooding near Gunlock State Park

GUNLOCK STATE PARK — Authorities are warning people of the dangers of runoff waters and flash floods which have created overflow waterfalls in Gunlock State Park.

According to Jason Whipple, Director of Washington County Emergency Services, the rivers are running really high and flooding is expected in some parts of the Virgin River.

Main highways and roads are closed due to water runoff.

Whipple encouraged people to stay away from the flooding areas. He said Gunlock has a lot of people climbing the rocks to view the waterfalls and runoff, but it’s dangerous.

Latest video out of Gunlock Falls reveals a raging torrent of water coming down these red rocks. Usually this is a more cordial spillover from Gunlock Reservoir. Keep a watchful eye this evening if living along the banks of the Santa Clara or Virgin Rivers. 🙏 #utwx pic.twitter.com/NCJbYaN5g8 — Matthew Johnson (@KSL_Matt) March 15, 2023

“Gunlock’s a big place, right now we’ve got a lot of people that are climbing on the rocks and going around that spillway, wanting to get a good view and it is pretty to see but it’s also super dangerous and it also makes it hard for our responders,” Whipple said.

Several of the reservoirs are overflowing.

According to Whipple, these are the following conditions of the reservoirs:

Baker Reservoir, which is up by State Route 18 towards Central and Brookside, has overflowed over the spillway.

Gunlock Reservoir has also overflowed over the spillway.

Ash Creek up near New Harmony is close to going over the spillway.

Enterprise Reservoir is expected to go over the spillway

Flooding is predicted to likely hit the Bloomington area and local authorities are warning residents to prepare.

Sandbags are available at local fire stations in the area.

Last time this happened was spring of 2020! https://t.co/NY7fH0l7wo — Matthew Johnson (@KSL_Matt) March 15, 2023