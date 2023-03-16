Close
LOCAL NEWS

Multiple roads closed for flooding near Gunlock State Park

Mar 15, 2023, 7:42 PM | Updated: 7:43 pm
FILE: The waterfalls at Gunlock State Park in spring 2019. Utah Division of State Parks officials a...
FILE: The waterfalls at Gunlock State Park in spring 2019. Utah Division of State Parks officials are advising that visitors use caution while visiting the waterfalls this spring. (Kira Hoffelmeyer/KSL NewsRadio)
(Kira Hoffelmeyer/KSL NewsRadio)
Eliza Pace's Profile Picture BY
GUNLOCK STATE PARK — Authorities are warning people of the dangers of runoff waters and flash floods which have created overflow waterfalls in Gunlock State Park.

According to Jason Whipple, Director of Washington County Emergency Services, the rivers are running really high and flooding is expected in some parts of the Virgin River.

Main highways and roads are closed due to water runoff.

Whipple encouraged people to stay away from the flooding areas. He said Gunlock has a lot of people climbing the rocks to view the waterfalls and runoff, but it’s dangerous.

“Gunlock’s a big place, right now we’ve got a lot of people that are climbing on the rocks and going around that spillway, wanting to get a good view and it is pretty to see but it’s also super dangerous and it also makes it hard for our responders,” Whipple said.

Several of the reservoirs are overflowing.

According to Whipple, these are the following conditions of the reservoirs:

  • Baker Reservoir, which is up by State Route 18 towards Central and Brookside, has overflowed over the spillway.
  • Gunlock Reservoir has also overflowed over the spillway.
  • Ash Creek up near New Harmony is close to going over the spillway.
  • Enterprise Reservoir is expected to go over the spillway

Flooding is predicted to likely hit the Bloomington area and local authorities are warning residents to prepare.

Sandbags are available at local fire stations in the area.

 

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...
Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...
