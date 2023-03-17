Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
LOCAL NEWS

President Nelson to receive Gandhi-King-Mandela Peace Prize

Mar 17, 2023, 1:30 PM | Updated: 3:02 pm
FILE: President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints posted a video...
FILE: President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints posted a video on his social media pages, inviting church members and all Christians to prepare for this Easter season by listening to the voice of Jesus Christ.
Eliza Pace's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — President Russell M. Nelson, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, will receive an award from  Morehouse College, a historically Black college in Atlanta, Georgia.

The award, called the Gandhi-King-Mandela Peace Prize, is given to leaders for their efforts for peace. It is named after leaders: Mahatma Gandhi, Martin Luther King Jr. and Nelson Mandela.

Nelson will be awarded the prize for abandoning attitudes and actions of prejudice against any group of God’s children” through nonviolent ways. 

“Let us be clear,” Nelson said. “We are brothers and sisters, each of us the child of a loving Father in Heaven. His Son, the Lord Jesus Christ, invites all to come unto Him —’black and white, bond and free, male and female,’ . It behooves each of us to do whatever we can in our spheres of influence to preserve the dignity and respect every son and daughter of God deserves.”

President Nelson will be honored alongside Abraham Lincoln and Dr. Ira Helfand, the recipient of the 2017 Nobel Peace Prize and co-president of the International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War.

Nelson will accept the award on April 13, at the Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel at Morehouse College. The ceremony is open to the public and free admission. The Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel can host over 2,200 attendees.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

A herd of elk cross I-80 near the mouth of Parleys Canyon on Feb. 1, 2023. (UDOT)...
Madison Swenson

I-80 to close over weekend for elk relocation

Interstate 80 will be closed for part of the weekend so Utah Highway Patrol troopers can relocate dozens of elk.
15 hours ago
Salt Lake City domestic violence conference...
Karah Brackin

Utah leaders address domestic violence solutions

State, community, safety leaders, and stakeholders gathered in Salt Lake City Friday for a second meeting to address responding to domestic violence and assault in Utah.
15 hours ago
FILE PHOTO - (Deseret News)...
Pat Reavy

West Valley parents arrested in abuse of 3-month-old with 4 broken bones

The parents of a 3-month-old child have been arrested for investigation of child abuse after the infant girl was found to have multiple broken bones, according to police.
15 hours ago
A car crashed on the 700 North offramp from I-215 in Salt Lake City on March 3. (Scott Winterton/De...
Andrew Adams

Coworker says man injured in violent crash off of I-215 faces long road to recovery

Coworkers of the man who was injured in the crash said he remained in a medically-induced coma while facing a long road to recovery
15 hours ago
(KSL TV)...
KSL TV

West Haven teacher to be honored as latest ‘Most Valuable Educator’ by Utah Jazz, Instructure

KSL TV has teamed with the Utah Jazz and Instructure to honor some of Utah's most valuable educators this year.
15 hours ago
FILE PHOTO (Steve Griffin/Deseret News)...
Cassidy Wixom

Man dies after falling at South Jordan construction site

A 70-year-old man died after falling 10 feet and hitting his head at a construction site Thursday morning.
15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
President Nelson to receive Gandhi-King-Mandela Peace Prize