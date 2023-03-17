President Nelson to receive Gandhi-King-Mandela Peace Prize

SALT LAKE CITY — President Russell M. Nelson, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, will receive an award from Morehouse College, a historically Black college in Atlanta, Georgia.

The award, called the Gandhi-King-Mandela Peace Prize, is given to leaders for their efforts for peace. It is named after leaders: Mahatma Gandhi, Martin Luther King Jr. and Nelson Mandela.

Nelson will be awarded the prize for “abandoning attitudes and actions of prejudice against any group of God’s children” through nonviolent ways.

“Let us be clear,” Nelson said. “We are brothers and sisters, each of us the child of a loving Father in Heaven. His Son, the Lord Jesus Christ, invites all to come unto Him —’black and white, bond and free, male and female,’ . It behooves each of us to do whatever we can in our spheres of influence to preserve the dignity and respect every son and daughter of God deserves.”

President Nelson will be honored alongside Abraham Lincoln and Dr. Ira Helfand, the recipient of the 2017 Nobel Peace Prize and co-president of the International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War.

Nelson will accept the award on April 13, at the Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel at Morehouse College. The ceremony is open to the public and free admission. The Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel can host over 2,200 attendees.