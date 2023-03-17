Utah ski resorts extending seasons due to heavy snowpack

SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a list of the ski resorts in Utah that have announced extensions to the 2022-2023 season, weather and conditions permitting:

Deer Valley Resort

Deer Valley Resort will now remain open through Sunday, April 23, thanks to record snowfall. On March 15, the resort passed its total depth record after reaching 485 inches of fresh powder.

“The historic snowfall has officially made this season our snowiest on record with over a month of skiing left. These incredible conditions also created our longest season by being able to extend ski operations beyond both our planned opening and closing days,” said Todd Bennett, president and COO of Deer Valley Resort.

We've officially surpassed a new all-time snowfall record and we’re celebrating by extending the ski season for an extra week! Chairlifts on Bald Eagle and Bald Mountain will continue spinning through Sunday, April 23, conditions permitting. Learn more: https://t.co/qgGlXnOwhd pic.twitter.com/MALvAU5s9u — Deer Valley Resort (@Deer_Valley) March 16, 2023

Park City Mountain Resort

April 23 is the new official closing date for Park City Mountain Resort, which received more than 450 inches of snow as of March 6.

The two extra weeks of skiing means this will be the longest season for the resort since 1993.

“Thanks to record-breaking conditions and the hard work and dedication of all our teams and team members, we’re thrilled to be able to offer two additional weeks of skiing and riding beyond what we had previously announced,” said Deirdra Walsh, vice president and chief operating officer of Park City Mountain.

After more than 450” of snowfall, all lifts spinning by Christmas and all our terrain open by the end of January, we can’t resist keeping the fun going. We are STOKED to announce that our new closing day will be Sunday, April 23, 2023 (conditions permitting). #ThisisYourMountain pic.twitter.com/2JWREX09Wa — Park City Mountain (@PCski) March 6, 2023

Snowbasin Resort

Snowbasin, which opened for the 2022-2023 season on Nov. 18 — its earliest opening ever, will now be in operation until Sunday, April 23.

By the end of the season, the resort will have held 156 ski days, making it the longest season in its over 80-year history.

“What a brilliant season we are having. One for the record books to be sure,” said Davy Ratchford, general manager of Snowbasin Resort.

It’s your lucky day! 🍀

We are extending our season to Sunday, April 23rd!

Having kicked off the season with the earliest opening on record, we will hold 156 ski days on the calendar, making this the longest season in the resort's history in over 80 years of service! pic.twitter.com/uD0llIKEq5 — Snowbasin Resort (@SnowbasinResort) March 17, 2023

Other closure dates

Beaver Mountain — Sunday, April 9

Brian Head — Sunday, April 16

Powder Mountain — Sunday, April 16

Snowbird — daily through May 14; May 19-May 29: Friday through Sunday

Solitude — daily through May 7, then Friday through Sunday until May 21