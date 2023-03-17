Close
Utah ski resorts extending seasons due to heavy snowpack

Mar 17, 2023, 4:22 PM
A skier races down Park City Mountain Resort on Feb. 22. Resort officials announced Monday that the...
A skier races down Park City Mountain Resort on Feb. 22. Resort officials announced Monday that they will extend the resort's operations through April 23, marking the resort's longest season in 30 years. (Kyler Tingey/Park City Mountain Resort)
(Kyler Tingey/Park City Mountain Resort)
Madison Swenson's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a list of the ski resorts in Utah that have announced extensions to the 2022-2023 season, weather and conditions permitting:

Deer Valley Resort

Deer Valley Resort will now remain open through Sunday, April 23, thanks to record snowfall. On March 15, the resort passed its total depth record after reaching 485 inches of fresh powder.

“The historic snowfall has officially made this season our snowiest on record with over a month of skiing left. These incredible conditions also created our longest season by being able to extend ski operations beyond both our planned opening and closing days,” said Todd Bennett, president and COO of Deer Valley Resort.

Park City Mountain Resort

April 23 is the new official closing date for Park City Mountain Resort, which received more than 450 inches of snow as of March 6.

The two extra weeks of skiing means this will be the longest season for the resort since 1993.

“Thanks to record-breaking conditions and the hard work and dedication of all our teams and team members, we’re thrilled to be able to offer two additional weeks of skiing and riding beyond what we had previously announced,” said Deirdra Walsh, vice president and chief operating officer of Park City Mountain.

Snowbasin Resort

Snowbasin, which opened for the 2022-2023 season on Nov. 18 — its earliest opening ever, will now be in operation until Sunday, April 23.

By the end of the season, the resort will have held 156 ski days, making it the longest season in its over 80-year history.

“What a brilliant season we are having. One for the record books to be sure,” said Davy Ratchford, general manager of Snowbasin Resort.

Other closure dates

  • Beaver Mountain — Sunday, April 9
  • Brian Head — Sunday, April 16
  • Powder Mountain — Sunday, April 16
  • Snowbird — daily through May 14; May 19-May 29: Friday through Sunday
  • Solitude — daily through May 7, then Friday through Sunday until May 21

