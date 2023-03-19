Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
LOCAL NEWS

Possible explosion early Saturday under investigation by Draper police

Mar 18, 2023, 6:50 PM | Updated: 7:33 pm
FILE (KSL TV)...
FILE (KSL TV)
(KSL TV)
Brooke Williams's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

DRAPER, Utah — Neighbors reported hearing a big boom in the middle of the night.

Draper fire and police were dispatched after reports of a boom noise and a bright flash near Moab Way and Manila Drive, according to a press release from Draper City.

At the time, responders said they did not find anything abnormal. But later in the morning they got footage from a doorbell camera that showed a bright flash and a booming noise at 1:13 a.m. on the northeast side of the Salt Lake County Flight Park.

As the investigation continued, a hiker told police they found indication of a possible explosion in the area. Then, Salt Lake County Bomb Squad and Draper Police detectives were flown on a Utah Highway Patrol helicopter to the scene.

According to Draper City, Geneva Rock and Rocky Mountain Power confirmed that the incident was not related to any of their operations.

The press release said “at this time there is no indication of any threat to the public but authorities request that people stay out of the area while the investigation is being conducted. If anyone has information about this incident, please contact Draper Police at 801-840-4000, Detective Oakland.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

A man is in critical condition after being shot by Taylorsville police officers Friday night, Taylo...
Alex Cabrero, Matt Brooks and Cassidy Wixom

Taylorsville police shoot armed man Friday night

A man is in critical condition after being shot by Taylorsville police officers Friday night, Taylorsville police confirm.
20 hours ago
(FILE)...
Pat Reavy

Sandy man faces 10 felonies in child pornography case

A Sandy man was charged Friday with possessing child pornography and engaging in religiously-themed child sexual abuse conversations.
20 hours ago
(File photo)...
Pat Reavy

2 accused of fraud across multiple states with help from Utah store employee

Two men accused of committing credit card fraud across multiple states have been charged in Utah for allegedly stealing items with the help of an employee who was paid off, according to charging documents.
20 hours ago
The open house for the Saratoga Springs Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Sai...
Emily Ashcraft

Reservations now open for Saratoga Springs temple open house

Reservations are now available for the open house of the Saratoga Springs temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which runs from April 15 to July 8.
20 hours ago
A head on collision sent three people to the hospital early Saturday morning. (Unified Fire Authori...
Brooke Williams

One flown, two others transported to hospital after head-on collision

A head on collision sent three people to the hospital early Saturday morning.
20 hours ago
Magna earthquake damage from 2020...
Logan Stefanich, KSL.com 

3 years after Magna earthquake, here’s how Utah’s preparing for an even bigger one

Nearly three years after a 5.7 magnitude earthquake centered in Magna that was felt widely across the Wasatch Front, an earthquake expert talks about how Utah needs to prepare for "The Big One".
20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Possible explosion early Saturday under investigation by Draper police