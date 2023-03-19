Possible explosion early Saturday under investigation by Draper police

DRAPER, Utah — Neighbors reported hearing a big boom in the middle of the night.

Draper fire and police were dispatched after reports of a boom noise and a bright flash near Moab Way and Manila Drive, according to a press release from Draper City.

At the time, responders said they did not find anything abnormal. But later in the morning they got footage from a doorbell camera that showed a bright flash and a booming noise at 1:13 a.m. on the northeast side of the Salt Lake County Flight Park.

As the investigation continued, a hiker told police they found indication of a possible explosion in the area. Then, Salt Lake County Bomb Squad and Draper Police detectives were flown on a Utah Highway Patrol helicopter to the scene.

According to Draper City, Geneva Rock and Rocky Mountain Power confirmed that the incident was not related to any of their operations.

The press release said “at this time there is no indication of any threat to the public but authorities request that people stay out of the area while the investigation is being conducted. If anyone has information about this incident, please contact Draper Police at 801-840-4000, Detective Oakland.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.