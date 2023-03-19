Springville home explosion sends one to hospital, threatens structure habitability

SPRINGVILLE, Utah — A home in Springville might be uninhabitable after an explosion that sent one to the hospital with facial burns, according to Springville police.

A call came in just after 5 a.m. Saturday reporting a house explosion at 1325 E Hobble Creek Drive.

All three adult occupants in the house all got out, but one was transported to the hospital with facial burns.

There was no fire after the explosion. Lt. Warren Foster of Springville Police Department said they believe that the explosion happened in the utility room in the basement. They believe there was a build up of gas that finally ignited to explode, but that the explosion also put the ignition out.

Windows and bricks were blown off the walls of the home, and the garage door was blown off.

Foster said there was serious damage to the houses structural integrity, and that it was almost to the point of being uninhabitable.

Neighboring houses were not damaged, and no one else was injured. The state marshal responded with Springville and Mapleton authorities and Red Cross, and the explosion is under investigation.

The building department will decide whether or not the home is inhabitable after the investigation is complete and they can inspect the structure.

“Our hearts do go out to the family, and we do wish a speedy recovery to the gal that was injured,” Foster said.