LOCAL NEWS

Police officer wounded, gunman killed in Springville shoot out

Mar 19, 2023, 10:56 AM | Updated: 1:10 pm
Scene of Springville officer-involved shooting...
Chopper 5 is over the scene of a shooting in Springville wher a police officer was wounded and a suspect killed. (KSL TV)
(KSL TV)
BY
KSLTV.com

SPRINGVILLE, Utah — A police officer was shot during a gunfight in Springville early Sunday morning. The gunman was shot and killed when officers returned fire.

The officer was shot in the leg and police said his injuries were not life-threatening.

The incident began with a call for a weapons offense at 1500 W 150 N in Springville just before 5 a.m., according to a news release.

The caller said they heard what sounded like rapid gunfire. A second caller reported the same thing, about eight to ten gunshots.

The release said officers arrived and searched the area for about an hour. During that search, officers found a traffic accident near 1200 W 1000 S.

“The officer exited his vehicle to check on the condition of the driver and/or occupants,” the release stated. “When he exited his patrol vehicle a man opened fire at the officer.”

The release said a second officer then arrived. “Additional shots were exchanged between the two officers and the man. Officers from Utah County Sheriff, Spanish Fork, and Mapleton Police Departments heard the call and responded to assist,” the release said.

That’s when the officer was wounded.

The suspect fell. “Officers approached and after seeing the man was not moving, secured him and then immediately rendered medical aid to the man,” the release said.

The officers and Springville Fire/EMS arrived on the scene and also tried to help the suspect.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

An ambulance took the wounded officer to the hospital. The release did not give any further details on the officer’s injuries.

The other officer who was involved in the shooting was not injured.

No names have been released.

The release said there is no threat to the public.

