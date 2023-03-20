Body found inside a car in Grand County

MOAB, Utah — A body was found inside a car found in a remote area of Grand County on Sunday, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office says.

The car was found at about 7:20 a.m. Sunday in the Book Cliffs north of Moab.

The sheriff’s office has not confirmed the identity of the person found in the car, but the car is connected with a Mesa County, Colorado, resident, the sheriff’s office said. The person has been missing since Nov. 16, 2022.

The car belongs to the missing person, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office says.

There were no other bodies in the car.

The condition of the car is “consistent with a motor vehicle accident having no suspicious circumstances at this time,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

The car was located while the Utah Department of Natural Resources was doing research in the area via helicopter.