UDOT truck crashes into Big Cottonwood Canyon water treatment plant

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah — The Unified Fire Authority says no injuries were reported after a Utah Department of Transportation truck crashed into a water treatment plant in Big Cottonwood Canyon.

Crews are monitoring the water for any contamination. UFA said a minimal leakage of differential fluid has been contained, and they do not suspect any further contamination.

The UDOT mechanic truck crashed into Big Cottonwood Creek Monday morning, leading to a hazmat response. The creek is a major source of drinking water and is a protected watershed area.

The canal is west of where water treatment begins, and the water treatment facility manager told KSL NewsRadio there’s no threat to the drinking water because of where the leak was located.

No cause for the crash has been released. Crews were blocking some lanes on state Route 190 as a tow truck works to remove the truck from the culvert.

This is going to be a major operation. Back up is growing. pic.twitter.com/D8Q7YL43UJ — Dan Rascon (@TVDanRascon) March 20, 2023