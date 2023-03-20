Close
Winter storm warning in effect for portions of Utah mountains

Mar 20, 2023, 4:14 PM | Updated: 7:36 pm
SALT LAKE CITY — Winter storm warnings have been issued for much of Utah, with heavy snow expected in certain areas.

The areas impacted are the southern Mountains, the Wasatch Mountains south of Interstate 80, the western Uinta Mountains, and Bryce Canyon Country. That includes the cities of Brian Head, Alton, Alta, Brighton, Mirror Lake Highway, Moon Lake, and Bryce Canyon City, according to the National Weather Service Salt Lake City office.

The warnings signal the possibility of heavy snow in select areas.

SOUTHERN MOUNTAINS

According to the National Weather Service in Salt Lake City, heavy snow is expected in Utah’s southern mountains. The first winter storm warning is in place through 9 p.m. Monday and then Tuesday at 6 a.m. through 6 a.m. Thursday. For the first warning, heavy snow is expected, with accumulations up to four inches. The second warns of accumulations from 15 to 30 inches, with locally higher amounts across Brian Head and the Tushar mountains, NWS said.

“Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Strong winds could bring down tree branches,” the warning stated. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph are expected Tuesday night and Wednesday.

The National Weather Service recommends keeping an extra flashlight, food, and water inside your vehicle if you’re planning to travel, just in case of an emergency.

For more information on road conditions, click here.

WASATCH MOUNTAINS SOUTH OF I-80 / WESTERN UINTA MOUNTAINS

The first warning is in place through 3 a.m. Tuesday, while the second covers 3 p.m. Tuesday through 6 a.m. Thursday.

This warning includes the cities of Alta and Brighton, the Mirror Lake Highway and Moon Lake. The first storm could bring one to four inches, while the second, accumulations of 12 to 24 inches, with even higher amounts possible in the upper Cottonwood Canyons.

“Travel could be very difficult to impossible,” NWS said. “Patching blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.”

BRYCE CANYON COUNTRY

From 6 a.m. Tuesday through 6 p.m. Thursday, a winter storm warning is over the Bryce Canyon area, including Bryce Canyon City. Snow accumulations of eight to 16 inches are expected, with winds gusting to as high as 50 mph.

“Travel could be very difficult to impossible,” NWS said. “Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.”

For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, click here.

