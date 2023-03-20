Man trapped by roof avalanche in Brighton

BRIGHTON, Utah — A man was trapped for a time Monday after snow fell off a roof in Salt Lake County.

The incident happened at 12279 E. Willow Loop Road in Brighton. Sgt. Melody Cutler with the Unified Police Department said that’s where snow fell onto the man, trapping him for a bit, but he’s now free.

It was not clear how old the man was or what injuries he may have sustained. Cutler also didn’t say if he was transported to the hospital or only given medical treatment at the scene.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.