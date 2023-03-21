Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
LOCAL NEWS

Gwyneth Paltrow’s trial begins for Deer Valley ski crash

Mar 21, 2023, 9:08 AM | Updated: 1:47 pm
FILE - Gwyneth Paltrow arrives at the 26th annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration at the Four S...
FILE - Gwyneth Paltrow arrives at the 26th annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration at the Four Seasons Hotel on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, in Los Angeles. Paltrow goes on trial starting Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in the Utah ski resort town of Park City where she is accused in a lawsuit of crashing into a skier during a 2016 family sky vacation. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — Gwyneth Paltrow’s lawyer called the story of a retired optometrist who is suing her over a 2016 ski collision “utter B.S.” on Tuesday during the trial’s opening day in Utah, where the actor-turned-lifestyle influencer appeared in court, and tried to shield herself from photographers’ view with a notebook.

Paltrow and Terry Sanderson, the man suing her, sat across from each other in a Park City courtroom as their attorneys gave opening arguments detailing the crash. Both described their clients as victims and blamed the other for the 2016 crash at Deer Valley, one of the country’s most upscale ski resorts.

The two showed little emotion as attorneys questioned their credibility. A somber-looking Paltrow — wearing a beige knit sweater, tweed harem pants and aviator-style reading glasses — wrote in a blue “GP”-initialed notebook throughout the first day of the trial, which is set to last eight days.

Sanderson claims that Paltrow was cruising down the slopes so recklessly that they violently collided, leaving him on the ground as she and her entourage continued their descent down the skiers-only mountain known for its groomed runs, après-ski champagne yurts and posh clientele.

“All skiers know that when they’re skiing down the mountain, it’s their responsibility to yield the right of way to skiers below them,” Sanderson’s attorney, Lawrence Buhler, told jurors, who — unlike those selected for most trials — walked into the courtroom smiling, likely because of their proximity to a major celebrity.

He highlighted Sanderson’s military service record and appealed to the jury’s sympathies describing the broken ribs and brain trauma he sustained during the crash. Drawing a contrast, Buhler described Paltrow as a wealthy, experienced skier who adopted a “So What?” attitude after the crash.

“She hires multiple ski instructors for her children, which allows them to skip the lines. Private instructors cost thousands of dollars per day,” he said.

Paltrow and Sanderson both agree that they collided while on a beginner run seven years ago, yet both accuse the other of being at fault and skiing up behind them.

Sanderson is suing Paltrow for $300,000 — claiming that the accident in Park City was a result of negligence, and left him with physical injuries and emotional distress.

Park City is a resort town in the Rocky Mountains that hosts the Sundance Film Festival, which draws a throng of celebrities each year.

On ski slopes, Utah law gives the skier who is downhill the right of way, so a central question in the case is who was farther down the beginner’s run when the collision transpired. Both Paltrow and Sanderson claim in court filings that they were farther downhill when the other rammed into them, causing their skis to intertwine and the two to tumble.

In opening arguments, both sides presented their clients as conservative skiers who were stunned when a skier above them crashed into them.

Paltrow’s attorneys told jurors Tuesday that Sanderson was the one who crashed into her — a collision in which she sustained what they called a “full body blow.” Attorney Steve Owens noted that members of Paltrow’s group checked on Sanderson, who assured them he was fine — an interaction Sanderson doesn’t deny but said in court filings that he can’t remember.

While showing images on a projector of Paltrow on a chairlift with her son, Paltrow’s attorney cautioned jurors not to let sympathy for Sanderson’s medical ailments skew their judgements. He questioned the 76-year-old’s credibility, noting his age and documented, pre-collision brain injuries. He said that the Utah man had confirmed he was fine after the crash. Owens also said that Sanderson posted a “very happy, smiling picture” of himself online, being tobogganed down post-crash.

“His memories of the case get better over the years. That’s all I’m gonna say. That’s not how memory works,” Owens said.

After his initial lawsuit seeking $3.1 million was dropped, Sanderson amended the complaint and he is now seeking $300,000. Paltrow — the Oscar-winning actor known for her roles in “Shakespeare in Love” and Marvel’s “Iron Man” movies — filed a counterclaim, seeking attorney fees and $1 in damages.

Paltrow has alleged that Sanderson was actually the culprit in the collision, is overstating his injuries, and is trying to exploit her celebrity and wealth. In addition to her acting career, she is also the founder and CEO of high-end wellness company goop.

“He demanded Ms. Paltrow pay him millions. If she did not pay, she would face negative publicity resulting from his allegations,” her attorneys wrote in a 2019 court filing.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

Melissa Gonzales, 70, of Grand Junction, Colorado, was found dead inside her car near Moab on Sunda...
Madison Swenson

Colorado woman identified as the victim found inside her car near Moab

The body found inside a vehicle near Moab has been identified as 70-year-old Melissa Gonzales, a Colorado woman who was missing since Nov. 2022.
17 hours ago
The Utah Department of Public Safety has already conducted 200 search and rescue missions this year...
Logan Stefanich

Public Safety helicopter on pace to conduct more search and rescue missions than last year

Public Safety has already completed 200 rescue missions within the first three months of 2023.
17 hours ago
Debris in Little Cottonwood Creek...
Andrew Adams

Residents concerned about flooding, debris hazards in streams

Neighbors were expressing concerns about potential debris hazards in Little Cottonwood Creek Monday as Salt Lake County emergency managers urged people to report problems ahead of increased flows due to spring runoff.
17 hours ago
(Utah Highway Patrol)...
Madison Swenson

6-year-old boy dies after being ejected during rollover crash

A 6-year-old boy has died following a rollover crash in Emery County.
17 hours ago
The Richmond Virginia Temple, clad with Moleanos stone articulated with a Jeffersonian version of a...
Madison Swenson

First temple in Virginia opens its doors to the public

The Richmond Virginia Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is preparing to welcome guests as part of its public open house.
17 hours ago
Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...
Eliza Pace

UPDATE: Missing 10-year-old boy found

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 10-year-old boy from Herriman.
17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Gwyneth Paltrow’s trial begins for Deer Valley ski crash