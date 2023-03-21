Close
LORI VALLOW DAYBELL TRIAL

Lori Vallow Daybell will not face death penalty in murder trial

Mar 21, 2023, 11:08 AM | Updated: 3:00 pm
Lori Vallow Daybell (Madison County)
Eliza Pace's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho — An Idaho judge has taken the death penalty off the table for Lori Vallow Daybell according to the East Idaho News.

Lori Daybell’s attorneys made a motion for the death penalty to be removed and Judge Steven Boyce granted the motion Tuesday.

Recently the judge separated the cases of Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell.

The decision was made after discussion of splitting the case based on new DNA evidence, according to East Idaho News.

Lori Vallow Daybell is set to stand trial for the conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and first-degree murder of her two children, J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder against Tammy Daybell, Chad Daybell’s late wife and Charles Vallow, the ex-husband of Lori Vallow Daybell.

Chad Daybell is set to stand trial for the first-degree murder of J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan, and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, and the first-degree murder of Tammy Daybell.

