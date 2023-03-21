Close
ENTERTAINMENT

Keanu Reeves honors Lance Reddick at ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ premiere

Mar 21, 2023, 3:07 PM
The cast of 'John Wick: Chapter 4' wore blue ribbons to honor late actor Lance Reddick. (Jon Kopalo...
The cast of 'John Wick: Chapter 4' wore blue ribbons to honor late actor Lance Reddick. (Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images via CNN)
(Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images via CNN)
CNN's Profile Picture BY
CNN

(CNN) — Keanu Reeves had his late co-star Lance Reddick on his mind and on his jacket lapel at Monday night’s premiere of “John Wick: Chapter 4.”

Reeves, star of the blockbuster franchise, spoke with press about Reddick, who died suddenly last week from natural causes at age 60.

“He was a beautiful, special person,” Reeves told CNN. “(He) was a person of dignity and grace. I just feel really honored and grateful that I had a chance to have met him and worked with him.”

Reddick, who played Continental Hotel concierge Charon in the films, appears in the fourth installment of the franchise, which debuts in theaters Friday.

At the premiere, his co-stars wore blue ribbons in honor of Reddick.

Over the weekend, the actor — known for his roles on “The Wire,” “Fringe” and more — was remembered by friends and colleagues in both television and film, as well as the gaming community.

Reddick was the voice of Commander Zavala in Bungie’s Destiny and Destiny 2 video games.

“We are deeply saddened and heartbroken at the loss of our beloved friend and colleague Lance Reddick,” Chad Stahelski, the director of “John Wick: Chapter Four,” and Reeves, said in a joint statement after the news of his passing was made public. “He was the consummate professional and a joy to work with. Our love and prayers are with his wife Stephanie, his children, family and friends. We dedicate the film to his loving memory. We will miss him dearly.”

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Follow @KSL5TV
