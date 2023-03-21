Bluffdale family therapist arrested, charged with downloading child porn

BLUFFDALE, Utah — A family therapist faces three felony charges accusing him of downloading child pornography.

Tyson Joseph Jensen, 38, of Bluffdale, was charged Monday in 3rd District Court with three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony.

Jensen is a licensed clinical social worker and was employed at Lighthouse Counseling Services in Riverton. By Monday afternoon, his profile had been removed from the company’s website.

On Feb. 24, Jensen told his own therapist that “he had crossed a line he never thought he would with pornography,” according to a police booking affidavit. By March, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Internet Crimes Against Children task force were involved in the investigation.

When questioned by police, Jensen said he downloaded child pornography three times in February and then deleted the material, according to charging documents. He also allegedly said he believed he had found a way to hide his illegal activity from law enforcers.

Jensen told investigators “he is a mental health therapist and has been practicing for six years. (He) stated that while the majority of his clients are adults he does see child patients as part of his practice. (Jensen) denies sexually touching any child patient,” the charges state.

He was arrested on Friday.