Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
CRIME

Bluffdale family therapist arrested, charged with downloading child porn

Mar 21, 2023, 4:54 PM
(FILE)...
(FILE)
(FILE)
KSL.com's Profile Picture BY
KSL.com

BLUFFDALE, Utah — A family therapist faces three felony charges accusing him of downloading child pornography.

Tyson Joseph Jensen, 38, of Bluffdale, was charged Monday in 3rd District Court with three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony.

Jensen is a licensed clinical social worker and was employed at Lighthouse Counseling Services in Riverton. By Monday afternoon, his profile had been removed from the company’s website.

On Feb. 24, Jensen told his own therapist that “he had crossed a line he never thought he would with pornography,” according to a police booking affidavit. By March, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Internet Crimes Against Children task force were involved in the investigation.

When questioned by police, Jensen said he downloaded child pornography three times in February and then deleted the material, according to charging documents. He also allegedly said he believed he had found a way to hide his illegal activity from law enforcers.

Jensen told investigators “he is a mental health therapist and has been practicing for six years. (He) stated that while the majority of his clients are adults he does see child patients as part of his practice. (Jensen) denies sexually touching any child patient,” the charges state.

He was arrested on Friday.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Crime

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the death of Stephen Smith, a 19-year-...
Randi Kaye and Christina Maxouris

Stephen Smith’s case now being investigated as a homicide

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the death of Stephen Smith, a 19-year-old nursing student whose body was found in the middle of a South Carolina road in 2015, as a homicide.
20 hours ago
Juan Garcia and Maia...
Mike Anderson

Murdered man’s family, friends worry suspected killer was let off too easy for other crimes

Family and friends of an Ogden man who was shot and killed question why the justice system let a violent felon return to the streets.
20 hours ago
FILE...
Madison Swenson

Two sentenced in Utah gift card conspiracy, wire fraud scheme

Two foreign nationals were sentenced to prison Monday after they pleaded guilty to participating in a $217,200 gift card conspiracy and wire fraud scheme in Utah.
2 days ago
(File photo)...
Pat Reavy

Man recently paroled after a decade faces new criminal charges

A man recently paroled from prison after serving more than a decade for kidnapping is now facing new charges.
2 days ago
Students and police gather outside of Richneck Elementary School after a shooting, Friday, Jan. 6, ...
Associated Press

Teacher shot by 6-year-old describes challenging recovery

A Virginia teacher who was shot and wounded by her 6-year-old student said she has had four surgeries and is going through a challenging recovery.
2 days ago
File photo...
Pat Reavy

Police: 2-year-old was shot by a Tooele man not allowed to have guns

Charges were filed Monday against a Tooele man accused of accidentally shooting a 2-year-old boy in the the leg on Sunday. Police say the man was restricted from possessing guns.
2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Bluffdale family therapist arrested, charged with downloading child porn