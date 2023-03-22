Close
UTA honors bus driver for rescuing Utah woman being attacked by dogs

Mar 22, 2023, 12:04 PM | Updated: 12:14 pm
Karah Brackin's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Last week, Marissa Bowen was driving home from the grocery store on a busy road.

“Saw that these two dogs nearly got hit by a car,” she said.

She stopped to help. At first, she said the dogs were fine, but that quickly changed when they turned on her. 

“I remember thinking, ‘If somebody doesn’t stop, I’m probably going to die,’” Bowen said.

Utah woman recovering from vicious dog attack

Right about that time, Nick Pappas, a Utah Transit Authority bus driver, was clocking out en route to drop off his bus for the night. Registering what was happening, he stopped to help.

“I jumped out and put her on the bus, and that was about it,” Pappas said.

Not one to take fancy titles like “courageous” and “brave,” Pappas said it came down to timing.

“I just happened to be at the right place at the right time and could help. She needed shelter and I was driving shelter,” Pappas said.

Getting to go back home to her son was anything but a small gesture if you ask Bowen.

“It felt so, so, so good to see him,” Bowen said. 

On Wednesday, Bowen introduced her little one to Pappas, who will forever be her hero. 

“This is the man that saved your mommy’s life,” Bowen said to her son.It’s a moment where I have a lot of gratitude.”

Pappas headed out for another day on the clock Wednesday. 

“I still have to work today, yeah,” he said.

We know not all heroes wear capes. Now, we know some are behind the wheel. 

“It makes me feel good. Makes me feel good to know that she’s safe,” Pappas said.

