LOCAL NEWS

BYU police warn of man entering women’s dorms, stealing clothing

Mar 22, 2023, 4:46 PM
(BYU Police Department)
(BYU Police Department)
(BYU Police Department)
BY
KSLTV.com

PROVO, Utah — The Brigham Young University Police Department is warning students, especially female students, about a man who entered female dorms and may have stolen articles of clothing.

BYU Police received the report on Friday at 9:13 a.m. that a man entered or “remained unlawfully in a female resident hall of Helaman Halls.”

Police said the man “may have” stolen several articles of women’s clothing. They did not elaborate on what that clothing was.

The suspect description is as follows:

  • male of dark complexion, possibly Latino or Native American
  • approximately 40 years of age
  • approximately 5’10”
  • medium to stocky build
  • unshaven
  • wearing a light brown baseball hat, levis, and a dark brown hoodie

Police are asking anyone who recognizes this man or the logo or print on his shirt to contact them.
BYU Police are encouraging students to travel with a companion when possible and immediately report any incidents or suspicious activity to BYU Police at 801-422-0911.

