LOCAL NEWS
BYU police warn of man entering women’s dorms, stealing clothing
Mar 22, 2023, 4:46 PM
(BYU Police Department)
PROVO, Utah — The Brigham Young University Police Department is warning students, especially female students, about a man who entered female dorms and may have stolen articles of clothing.
BYU Police received the report on Friday at 9:13 a.m. that a man entered or “remained unlawfully in a female resident hall of Helaman Halls.”
Police said the man “may have” stolen several articles of women’s clothing. They did not elaborate on what that clothing was.
The suspect description is as follows:
- male of dark complexion, possibly Latino or Native American
- approximately 40 years of age
- approximately 5’10”
- medium to stocky build
- unshaven
- wearing a light brown baseball hat, levis, and a dark brown hoodie
Police are asking anyone who recognizes this man or the logo or print on his shirt to contact them.
BYU Police are encouraging students to travel with a companion when possible and immediately report any incidents or suspicious activity to BYU Police at 801-422-0911.
KSL 5 TV Live
Top Stories
- 'It just keeps coming': Warnings issued in Utah with wintry week ahead (pageviews: 9883)
- 6-year-old boy dies after being ejected during rollover crash (pageviews: 9675)
- Important dates, rendering released for 3 Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint temples (pageviews: 8289)
- Police officer wounded, gunman killed in Springville shootout (pageviews: 7785)
- 2 accused of fraud across multiple states with help from Utah store employee (pageviews: 7017)
- 3 killed in head-on crash in Kane County (pageviews: 6751)