Lori Vallow Daybell moved to Boise ahead of scheduled trial

BOISE, Idaho — Lori Vallow Daybell has been booked into the Ada County Jail in Idaho’s capital city ahead of her upcoming trial, which is scheduled to begin next month.

Jail records show Vallow Daybell was moved from the Madison County Jail in Rexburg, Idaho, sometime this week. East Idaho News‘ Nate Sunderland reported that viewers saw Vallow Daybell on the road with deputies Wednesday evening.

A new mugshot was released Wednesday night.

Vallow Daybell is facing charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the deaths of her children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder against Tammy Daybell, Chad Daybell’s late wife.

Earlier this week, an Idaho judge ruled that Vallow Daybell cannot face the death penalty if convicted.

“I think a lot of people have expressed some surprise that the death penalty’s been taken off the table,” said Greg Skordas, KSL’s legal analyst who is a defense attorney and former prosecutor.

He explained that the change will have a significant impact on the trial, changing the way the court selects a jury, the length of the trial and what the jury can decide when it comes to Vallow Daybell’s future and potential consequences.

The death penalty is still an option for Chad Daybell, who waived his right to a speedy trial to allow for more time to prepare and review. His trial date hasn’t been set. The couple was originally going to be tried together, but the cases were recently severed.

Vallow Daybell’s trial begins with jury selection, which is scheduled for April 3. KSL TV will have extensive coverage of the trial online, in the KSL TV app and on KSL 5 TV.

