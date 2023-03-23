Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
LORI VALLOW DAYBELL TRIAL

Lori Vallow Daybell moved to Boise ahead of scheduled trial

Mar 23, 2023, 6:52 AM
Lori Vallow Daybell's mugshot from the Ada County, Idaho, jail....
Lori Vallow Daybell's mugshot from the Ada County, Idaho, jail.
Josh Ellis's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

BOISE, Idaho — Lori Vallow Daybell has been booked into the Ada County Jail in Idaho’s capital city ahead of her upcoming trial, which is scheduled to begin next month.

Jail records show Vallow Daybell was moved from the Madison County Jail in Rexburg, Idaho, sometime this week. East Idaho News‘ Nate Sunderland reported that viewers saw Vallow Daybell on the road with deputies Wednesday evening.

A new mugshot was released Wednesday night.

Vallow Daybell is facing charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the deaths of her children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder against Tammy Daybell, Chad Daybell’s late wife.

Earlier this week, an Idaho judge ruled that Vallow Daybell cannot face the death penalty if convicted.

“I think a lot of people have expressed some surprise that the death penalty’s been taken off the table,” said Greg Skordas, KSL’s legal analyst who is a defense attorney and former prosecutor.

He explained that the change will have a significant impact on the trial, changing the way the court selects a jury, the length of the trial and what the jury can decide when it comes to Vallow Daybell’s future and potential consequences.

The death penalty is still an option for Chad Daybell, who waived his right to a speedy trial to allow for more time to prepare and review. His trial date hasn’t been set. The couple was originally going to be tried together, but the cases were recently severed.

Vallow Daybell’s trial begins with jury selection, which is scheduled for April 3. KSL TV will have extensive coverage of the trial online, in the KSL TV app and on KSL 5 TV.

See more of our previous coverage of the investigation here.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Lori Vallow Daybell Trial

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...
Lauren Steinbrecher

Here’s how no death penalty could affect Lori Vallow Daybell trial

From jury selection to the length of the trial, taking the death penalty off the table will have a huge impact on the Lori Vallow Daybell trial, which starts in less than two weeks.
1 day ago
Lori Vallow Daybell (Madison County)...
Eliza Pace

Lori Vallow Daybell will not face death penalty in murder trial

An Idaho judge has taken the death penalty off the table for Lori Vallow Daybell.
2 days ago
Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow (KSL TV)...
Madison Swenson

Judge severs Chad and Lori Daybell’s case

Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow Daybell will now have separate trials after an Idaho judge chose to sever the couple's case Thursday.
21 days ago
Vallow motion denied...
Cary Schwanitz

Judge denies Lori Vallow Daybell’s request to dismiss murder case

A Boise judge denied Lori Vallow Daybell’s attempt to get her case dismissed because she has not had a speedy trial.
1 month ago
FILE: Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell...
Mark Jones, KSLnewsradio.com

Attorneys for Lori Vallow Daybell file motion for her to meet with husband

The attorneys for Lori Vallow Daybell have filed several new motions including a new alibi according to a report on KSLnewsradio.com.
2 months ago
Chad Daybell and his attorney, John Prior, appear in a hearing on Oct. 29, 2020...
Cary Schwanitz

Chad Daybell asks for another delay in murder trial

Chad Daybell’s attorney has objected to a scheduling order to meet a deadline for jury’s questionnaires the East Idaho News has reported.
3 months ago

Sponsored Articles

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Lori Vallow Daybell moved to Boise ahead of scheduled trial