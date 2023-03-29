Utah County Sheriff’s Office mourning loss of retired K-9

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah County Sheriff’s Office is honoring a retired K-9 who died Monday.

According to a Facebook post from the department’s K-9 team, K-9 Rusty served Orem and Utah County for several years.

“Rest in peace big guy, you served with honor and dignity and you will be missed,” the post stated.

The department sent out good thoughts and prayers to Rusty’s handler and his family.

The Orem Police Department also thanked K-9 Rusty for his service, saying “Thank you K-9 Rusty for protecting your handler, fellow officers and the community.”