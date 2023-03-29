Gas leak closes roads in Salt Lake City; authorities investigating

SALT LAKE CITY — A gas leak has some roads closed in Salt Lake City Wednesday morning.

According to a tweet from the Salt Lake City Police Department, 300 West from 100 South to 200 South is impacted.

“Crews will likely be in the area for a while as they work to stop the leak and ensure community safety,” the tweet stated.

People have been asked to avoid the area while crews investigate.

