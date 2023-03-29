LOCAL NEWS
Gas leak closes roads in Salt Lake City; authorities investigating
Mar 29, 2023, 10:02 AM
(Salt Lake City Police Department)
SALT LAKE CITY — A gas leak has some roads closed in Salt Lake City Wednesday morning.
According to a tweet from the Salt Lake City Police Department, 300 West from 100 South to 200 South is impacted.
“Crews will likely be in the area for a while as they work to stop the leak and ensure community safety,” the tweet stated.
People have been asked to avoid the area while crews investigate.
Our officers are helping @slcfire with road closures on 300 West from 100 South to 200 South while a gas leak is being investigated.
Please avoid the area. Crews will likely be in the area for a while as they work to stop the leak and ensure community safety.#SaltLakeCity #SLC… pic.twitter.com/vLlQCDIrV0
— Salt Lake City Police (@slcpd) March 29, 2023
